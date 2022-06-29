scorecardresearch
RRR gets Best Picture nomination at Hollywood Critics Association Awards, to compete with Top Gun Maverick, The Batman

SS Rajamouli's RRR has become the first Indian film to get nominated for Best Picture at Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) Midseason Awards.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 29, 2022 9:48:47 pm
rrr us awardsJr NTR and Ram Charan at the RRR success bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer RRR has become the first Indian film to get nominated for Best Picture at Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) Awards. The Twitter handle of the association announced the contenders for the popular awards on Wednesday, much to the happiness of Indian fans.

SS Rajamouli directorial RRR will be competing with big Hollywood releases like Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick, Elvis featuring Austin Butler, Robert Patinson starrer The Batman, Nicolas Cage’s The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and others.

Soon after the announcement, the Twitter handle of RRR also reacted to the news. A post read, “Happy to see #RRRMovie nominated for Best Picture @HCACritics #RRR.”

The winners of Hollywood Critics Association Awards will be announced on July 1.

RRR, which recently released on Netflix in the US, is winning hearts there. Several Hollywood celebrities have already appreciated the movie, with many calling it a “masterpiece” and “incredible”.

RRR has also been included in Rotten Tomatoes Best Films of 2022 list.

