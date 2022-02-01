RRR forces makers of Ravi Teja’s Ramarao On Duty to rethink release plans

The makers of Ravi Teja’s upcoming film Ramarao On Duty on Tuesday issued a statement announcing two potential release dates for the movie. The makers noted that while they had aimed to bring the film out on March 25, now they are in the process of reconsidering their options.

“We love our film. At the same time, we have immense respect for other films. We slated Ramarao On Duty for release on 25th March 2022. But due to latest developments, we intend to release our film either on 25th March 2022 or 15th April 2022,” read the statement from the makers.

The latest development comes a day after it was announced that director SS Rajamouli’s RRR will release on March 25. It is too much of a risk for the makers of Ramarao On Duty to clash with one of the most awaited movies of 2022.

Ramarao On Duty marks the directorial debut of Sarath Mandava and the production debut of Ravi Teja’s RT Teamworks. The movie also stars Divyansha Kaushik.

After Ramarao on Duty, Ravi Teja will collaborate with director Trinadha Rao Nakkina for a high-octane entertainer.

Ravi Teja, meanwhile, is waiting for the release of Khiladi. The film is expected to open in cinemas on February 11.