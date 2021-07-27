RRR first song Dosti: Anirudh Ravichander, Amit Trivedi join forces with MM Keeravani

Composer MM Keeravani has roped in superstar singers from across India for a multilingual song in the upcoming magnum opus, RRR. The song titled “Dosti’ has been sung in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. Keeravani has enlisted the services of musicians Anirudh Ravichander, Amit Trivedi, Yazin Nizar, Vijay Yesudas and Hemachandra to sing the song in different languages.

The first song from the movie, which is written and directed by SS Rajamouli, will release on August 1 at 11 am. On Monday, the producers announced that the music rights of RRR have been bagged by T-Series and Lahari Music. PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and the worldwide electronic rights for all languages

“It is one of the biggest films we are partnering on. As a viewer, I have always admired SS Rajamouli’s body of work and revered MM Keeravaani’s music. I’m thrilled to be associating with RRR because it’s the biggest film that will release this year. The music is outstanding and I’m sure the audience will love it, too,” said Bhushan Kumar, head honcho of T-Series.

The song release is part of the producers’ ongoing promotional campaign for RRR, which is set to open in cinemas worldwide on October 13. Earlier, the filmmakers released the footage showing the massive efforts that went into bringing to life Rajamouli’s vision.

The production of RRR faced a slew of problems, including interruptions in the shoot on multiple occasions owing to the injuries suffered by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the lead star of the film. The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown upended all the plans of the filmmakers and delayed its release by over a year. Many thought the second wave of the Covid-19 infections and the lockdown would delay the release of the movie further. However, earlier this month, with the release of the behind-the-scenes video, the filmmakers confirmed that RRR will hit the screens as announced on October 13.

The announcement has brought much-needed relief to the Indian film industry, which is struggling to get back on its feet since last year. RRR is expected to restart the engines of the box office business again.