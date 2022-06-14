scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
DC and Marvel writers unite to celebrate Ram Charan-Jr NTR’s RRR: ‘Best time ever at the movies’

RRR is finding immense success in the US, after becoming one of the highest-grossing blockbusters of 2022 in India.

June 14, 2022 4:29:51 pm
June 14, 2022 4:29:51 pm
RRR, SS Rajamouli, rrr box officeSS Rajamouli's RRR has found a fanbase even in the US.

SS Rajamouli directed RRR has eclipsed the tag of pan-India India; it is a global hit now. That’s because the magnum opus is garnering increasing viewership with every passing day internationally, especially in the US. The latest one to declare himself a fan of RRR is writer Jackson Lanzing.

Jackson Lanzing is a creative director having worked for several films and TV shows. He’s a New York Times Bestselling writer of comics, digital series, film, television, and animation. He’s written DC’s Batman Beyond, Marvel Comics’ Captain America and Kang, and more.

Jackson took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Hey Jackson, was RRR the best time you’ve ever had at the movies?” He also inserted a gif featuring Ram Charan’s character Raju in the Telugu blockbuster giving a thumbs-up, to share his reaction after watching the film.

Recently, Doctor Strange screenwriter C Robert Cargill also applauded RRR. Over a tweet, he shared how his friends pestered him to watch it. His tweet read, “Friends came over last night to initiate me into the cult of RRR (RISE ROAR REVOLT) and I’m here to report I am now fully, truly, deeply a member. This is the craziest, most sincere, weirdest blockbuster I’ve ever seen. I’m pretty sure Jess and I are watching it again this week.”

American screenwriter Larry Karaszewski, known for several TV series and movies along with Scott Alexander like American Crime Story, also tweeted a clip from RRR’s song “Natu Natu”. “Those who say cinema is dead aren’t looking in the right places. #RRR,” he wrote.

SS Rajamouli‘s grand spectacle also stars Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. After opening to packed theatres in March in India across dubbed languages, it went on to cross Rs 1200 crore at the global box office. Now, after becoming one of the highest-grossing blockbusters of the year, RRR is finding immense success in the US too.

With a 91 per cent critics rating, and 94 per cent audience rating, RRR has been included in Rotten Tomatoes Best Films of 2022 list, at rank 46. The film is almost on par with Avengers Endgame, which has 94 per cent in critics rating and 90 in audience rating.

