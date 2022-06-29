RRR finds a fan in Klaus Mikaelson aka Joseph Morgan: ‘Absolute masterpiece, from start to finish’

Actor Joseph Morgan, who plays Klaus Mikaelson in hit supernatural show The Vampire Diaries and its spin-off The Originals, cannot stop raving about SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster movie RRR. Morgan recently lauded the Telugu movie, calling it “incredible”.

Morgan on Tuesday revealed that he and his wife, actor Persia White watched RRR and Everything Everywhere All At Once. “Had a bit of time off shooting and @RealPersiaWhite and I watched two incredible movies ‘RRR’ & ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’. Both were astounding. We laughed and cried and gasped in amazement. Just stunning cinema,” the actor tweeted.

Dear Diary, Today I found out that Klaus and I are mind blown by the same films ✍️❤️ https://t.co/xDJMR5Ejpl — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 29, 2022

Soon, several fans expressed excitement over Joseph Morgan’s reaction to RRR. Replying to a fan, Morgan tweeted, “It was an absolute masterpiece, from start to finish. I’ve been thinking about it ever since.” The official Twitter handle of RRR acknowledged Joseph’s appreciation. The movie’s handle wrote, “Klaus… Thank you so much for loving RRR & Spreading the word.” Calling RRR an “incredible movie”, Morgan replied, “I really loved it. Just a joy from start to finish.”

I really loved it. Just a joy from start to finish. https://t.co/rloViHz6KE — Joseph Morgan (@JosephMorgan) June 28, 2022

RRR has been making a lot of noise ever since it started streaming on Netflix in the US. Earlier, several DC and Marvel writers had also declared themselves fans of the movie. With a 91 per cent critics rating, and 94 per cent audience rating, RRR has also been included in Rotten Tomatoes Best Films of 2022 list.

RRR is set in pre-independent India, with Jr NTR and Ram Charan playing revolutionaries. It hit screens on March 25 this year.