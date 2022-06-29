scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Must Read

RRR finds a fan in Klaus Mikaelson aka Joseph Morgan: ‘Absolute masterpiece, from start to finish’

Joseph Morgan, who plays the anti-hero Klaus Mikaelson in The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, couldn't stop praising SS Rajamouli's RRR. Joseph watched the movie with his TVD co-star and wife Persia White.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 29, 2022 6:56:52 pm
joseph morgan klaus rrrJoseph Morgan plays the popular character of Niklaus "Klaus" Mikaelson in The Vampire Diaries and The Originals.

Actor Joseph Morgan, who plays Klaus Mikaelson in hit supernatural show The Vampire Diaries and its spin-off The Originals, cannot stop raving about SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster movie RRR. Morgan recently lauded the Telugu movie, calling it “incredible”.

Morgan on Tuesday revealed that he and his wife, actor Persia White watched RRR and Everything Everywhere All At Once. “Had a bit of time off shooting and @RealPersiaWhite and I watched two incredible movies ‘RRR’ & ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’. Both were astounding. We laughed and cried and gasped in amazement. Just stunning cinema,” the actor tweeted.

Also read |RRR a big hit at #encoRRRe, US fans call bromance between Ram Charan-Jr NTR ‘heartwarmingly gay’

Soon, several fans expressed excitement over Joseph Morgan’s reaction to RRR. Replying to a fan, Morgan tweeted, “It was an absolute masterpiece, from start to finish. I’ve been thinking about it ever since.” The official Twitter handle of RRR acknowledged Joseph’s appreciation. The movie’s handle wrote, “Klaus… Thank you so much for loving RRR & Spreading the word.” Calling RRR an “incredible movie”, Morgan replied, “I really loved it. Just a joy from start to finish.”

RRR has been making a lot of noise ever since it started streaming on Netflix in the US. Earlier, several DC and Marvel writers had also declared themselves fans of the movie. With a 91 per cent critics rating, and 94 per cent audience rating, RRR has also been included in Rotten Tomatoes Best Films of 2022 list.

Best of Express Premium
Akhilesh in eye of Azamgarh, Rampur storm as SP leaders, ally flag no-showPremium
Akhilesh in eye of Azamgarh, Rampur storm as SP leaders, ally flag no-show
Abroad, Jacinda Ardern is a star. At home, she is losing her shinePremium
Abroad, Jacinda Ardern is a star. At home, she is losing her shine
Udaipur tailor killed: Victim sought police cover, pointed to threats aft...Premium
Udaipur tailor killed: Victim sought police cover, pointed to threats aft...
Explained: Speaker’s powers in a rebellionPremium
Explained: Speaker’s powers in a rebellion
More Premium Stories >>

RRR is set in pre-independent India, with Jr NTR and Ram Charan playing revolutionaries. It hit screens on March 25 this year.

Express Subscription Do not hit the wall. Get an Express subscription to access our award-winning journalism.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ranveer Singh
What Ranveer Singh has to do to get likes, comments from wife Deepika Padukone
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 29: Latest News
Advertisement