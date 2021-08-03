RRR’s final schedule begins in Ukraine

The final schedule of SS Rajamouli’s magnum-opus RRR has commenced in Ukraine.

“Team #RRRMovie arrives in #Ukraine for the last schedule of the film… Excited,” the makers announced on the film’s Twitter handle on Tuesday. If reports are to be believed, the team will shot a song on a massive scale.

While the post-production of this mega-budget project is in full swing, the promotional activities are also underway. After grabbing eyeballs with Roar of RRR, a making video of the movie, the film’s team unveiled a song titled “Dosti” on the occasion of Friendship Day.

RRR is a fictional tale of Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sita Ramaraju and Komaram Bheem set in the pre-independence era. The movie stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Shriya Saran and Samuthirakani.

Produced by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainments banner, the movie will release on October 13 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. While T-Series and Lahari Music have acquired the audio rights of the movie, its digital streaming partners include ZEE5 for the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions of RRR, and Netflix will stream the film in Hindi, English, Portuguese, Korean, Turkish and Spanish. The movie’s satellite rights were sold to the Zee Network (Hindi) and the Star India network (Telugu Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada).