RRR makers unhappy with AP govt’s cap on ticket prices but legal recourse not on cards

Director SS Rajamouli holds the distinction of making India’s biggest earner globally Baahubali: The Conclusion, which earned Rs 1000 crore within 10 days of its release. And all stakeholders in the cinema chain have high hopes from Rajamouli’s upcoming film RRR to pull off a record-shattering performance at the box office. However, the prevailing situation in Andhra Pradesh threatens to upset the big plans of RRR makers.

The makers of RRR are not happy with the state government’s cap on ticket prices. According to the government’s order in April this year, the ticket prices in high-end theatres in urban locations cannot be more than Rs 250. And in the meantime, the price for tickets in premium theatres in rural areas cannot be higher than Rs 120. And the price of a ticket in the economy class of single screens, with no A/C facilities, is priced as low as Rs 5.

The AP government’s price cap has become a cause of serious concern for filmmakers in Telugu states. And the makers of RRR are no exception. And some reports claimed that RRR producers were considering going to court against the AP government to increase the movie ticket prices.

DVV Entertainment, the producers of SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, ruled out seeking legal recourse.

“It is true that the slashing of ticket prices will affect our film immensely. But we at #RRRMovie have no intention of going to court. We are trying to approach the honourable Andhra Pradesh CM garu and explain our situation for an amicable solution (sic),” DVV Entertainment posted on its Twitter account.

It is true that the slashing of ticket prices will affect our film immensely. But we at #RRRMovie have no intention of going to court. We are trying to approach the honourable Andhra Pradesh CM garu and explain our situation for an amicable solution. — DVV Entertainment (@DVVMovies) November 14, 2021

While the AP government has heard the concerns of the filmmakers, the government is yet to decide on the requests about increasing the ticket prices.

The makers of RRR believe that they will not be able to recover their investment if the situation does not improve in Andhra Pradesh. If there is no change in ticket rates, the filmmakers will have to sell the distribution rights at a much lower price in AP. And it is something that filmmakers are not ready to afford yet.

RRR is said to have cost nearly Rs 400 crore to its makers. And the film’s budget is bigger than what Rajamouli spent for making Baahubali: The Conclusion.

RRR stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt among others. The film will release in theatres on January 7.