SS Rajamouli: ‘Overwhelmed by the response to RRR Glimpse’

RRR Glimpse, which was unveiled on Monday, has grabbed the attention of fans and celebrities alike. Elated with the response from all corners, ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli on Tuesday thanked his friends from the film industry, fans and the audience.

He tweeted, “Overwhelmed by the response of #RRRGlimpse. Thanks to my friends from the film industry, our beloved fans and audience for your messages and wishes. Our entire #RRRMovie team is elated.”

Telugu actors Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, Nani and Rana Daggubati among others expressed their views about RRR Glimpse on social media, heaping praise on SS Rajamouli’s vision.

Chiranjeevi posted on Twitter, “Electrifying!! Enough Said! #RRRGlimpse.”

Mahesh Babu tweeted, “Blown away by the spectacular visuals! Just wow.. stunning!! Can’t wait to watch the film #RRR.”

“What a mind blowing glimpse of #RRR. @ssrajamouli garu you the pride of Indian Cinema. My brother @AlwaysRamCharan & my Bava @tarak9999 Power Pack show. Congratulations to @ajaydevgn garu, dear @aliaa08 and the entire cast & Crew,” Allu Arjun said via Twitter.

Nani wrote on Twitter, “How do you do this in 45 seconds sir? @ssrajamouli #RRRGlimpse.”

Rana Daggubati called the glimpse “Mega Mass Magic” in his tweet. He tweeted, “MEGA MASS MAGIC!!! It’s just the most outstanding thing you’ve seen in life yet!!”

Bankrolled by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments, RRR features Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Samuthirakani. The movie is all set to release in theatres on January 7.