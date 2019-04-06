RRR: Daisy Edgar-Jones no longer a part of SS Rajamouli’s film

British actor Daisy Edgar-Jones is no longer part of SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The same was confirmed by the film’s team via Twitter. The makers did not share as to why she opted out of the project. As per their tweet, the decision was taken “due to unavoidable circumstances.”

Due to unavoidable circumstances, @DaisyEdgarJones is no longer a part of our film. We hope she has a brilliant future. #RRR — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) April 5, 2019

Daisy Edgar-Jones was supposed to star opposite Jr NTR in the historical drama.

It is a major development that comes on the heels of Ram Charan’s leg injury. The Telugu star suffered a minor ankle injury forcing him to rest for about three weeks and subsequently stalling the shoot of the film in Pune.

Rajamouli, however, on Saturday said that the schedule in Ahmedabad was successfully completed. “Inspite of the set back, we were able to finish the #RRR Gujarat schedule in time… Thanking the people of Dharmaj and Siddhpur for the cooperation and hospitality.. Home for Ugadi…(sic),” tweeted the Baahubali maker.

RRR is a fictional story based on the struggles of Telugu tribal leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan is playing Sitarama, Jr NTR will essay the role of Komaram. Rajamouli has also roped in Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgan to play pivotal roles in the film, which is being made at an estimated budget of more than Rs 300 crore.

RRR will release in multiple languages on July 30, 2020.