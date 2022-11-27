scorecardresearch
RRR crosses Baahubali 2 record in Japan with Rs 17.9 cr earning, makers say ‘The love our stars are getting is unimaginable…’

RRR overtakes Baahubali 2's record in Japan by minting an impressive Rs 17.9 crore in the country.

Jr NTR in RRRRRR makes history in Japan (Photo: Netflix)

SS Rajamouli’s RRR continues to create havoc in Japan. The historical drama, which was released in Japan on October 21, has now emerged as the second-highest grossing Indian film in the country, beating SS Rajamouli’s own record with Baahubali 2. The film starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, which was released in 209 screens and 31 Imax screens across 44 cities in Japan, has become the fastest Indian film to enter the JPY300 million club, and is expected to have earned around Rs 17 crore.

The official Twitter handle of RRR shared a colourful photo of the audience celebrating the film’s release, and wrote, “‘Gaalloki Paper lu egaresthe Screen Kanpinchakudadu.’ That’s the discussion every fandom has before their fav hero’s film release. But who imagined that it would happen for  @tarak9999 @alwaysramcharan s film in Japan? The love our stars are getting for RRR is UNIMAGINABLE!.”

RRR is expected to have earned JPY305 million, approximately 17.9 crore, in 34 days. Meanwhile, Muthu, starring Rajinikanth, continues to be the highest-grossing film in Japan, with a box office collection of JPY400 million (Rs 22 crore). The film was released in cinemas and on limited screens and ran for a year.

Just a few weeks ago, SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR were in Japan to promote the film. RRR is set in the pre-Independence era and chronicles a close friendship and brotherhood between two revolutionaries. The film also stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in extended cameos. RRR has crossed Rs 1000 crore mark worldwide.

