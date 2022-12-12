scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022

RRR composer MM Keeravani bags Los Angeles Film Critics Association award for best music score

MM Keeravani composed seven original tracks -- 'Dosti', 'Naatu Naatu', 'Janani', 'Komuram Bheemudo', 'Raamam Raaghavam', 'Etthara Jenda', and 'Komma Uyyala' -- for RRR.

RRR movieJr NTR and Ram Charan on the sets of RRR.
Celebrated music composer M.M. Keeravani has received the Los Angeles Film Critics Association’s (LAFCA) best music score award for his work in filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s worldwide blockbuster RRR. Keeravani composed seven original tracks — “Dosti”, “Naatu Naatu”, “Janani”, “Komuram Bheemudo”, “Raamam Raaghavam”, “Etthara Jenda”, and “Komma Uyyala” — for the pan-India entertainer.

The LAFCA shared the winners’ list on its official website after the awards ceremony on Sunday night.

The RRR team thanked the association for recognising their efforts. “Our very own @MMKeeravaani Garu won the prestigious @LAFilmCritics award for the Best Music Director. Our utmost gratitude to the jury for recognising #RRRMovie’s chartbuster album & background score,” the post read on the movie’s official Twitter page.

Watch |SS Rajamouli’s RRR has Americans cheering at Los Angeles’ Beyond Fest: ‘Best film of the past decade’

SS Rajamouli, who has attained global recognition post the success of the film, was declared the runner-up in the best director category. Todd Field won the best director and best screenplay award for his psychological drama TAR, starring Cate Blanchett, who also walked away with the best lead performance honour.

Blanchett shared the award with veteran British actor Bill Nighy for his work in Oliver Hermanus’ Living. The LAFCA shifted to gender-neutral acting categories, which they announced in October.

SS Rajamouli retrospective: Baahubali 2Baahubali 1 | Eega | Maryada Ramanna | MagadheeraSye | Simhadri

TAR tied for the best picture trophy with Everything Everywhere All at Once, starring Michelle Yeoh and directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

RRR, a pre-Indian independence era fiction, features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. According to media reports, the movie grossed over Rs 1,000 crore in collections worldwide following its March 24 release.

In October, the makers had announced they had sent an application to the Academy of Oscars for a consideration the general category.

First published on: 12-12-2022 at 09:56:29 pm
Photos

