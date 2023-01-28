scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
RRR completes 100 days in Japan, SS Rajamouli thanks fans for making ‘us relive the joy’: ‘Gone are those fond memories’

RRR has been successfully running in Japan for 100 days, and SS Rajamouli thanked Japanese for making the film a winner.

SS Rajamouli thanks Japanese for making RRR a grand success (Image_ RRR_Instagram)SS Rajamouli thanks Japanese for making RRR a grand success (Image_ RRR_Instagram)

SS Rajamouli’s RRR has become one of the most popular Indian films outside of the country. While it received a lot of love in USA, the film was also welcomed by Japan. Now, the film has completed 100 days in Japan and is still running successfully in 114 Japanese theatres.

Sharing the news on social media, SS Rajamouli thanked the Japanese audience for making the film a success. He wrote, “Back in those days, a film running for 100 days, 175 days, etc was a big thing. The business structure changed over time…Gone are those fond memories…But the Japanese fans are making us relive the joy. Love you Japan… Arigato Gozaimasu…”

He shared the poster with the list of theatres RRR is still running in. The film is currently running in 114 centre across Japan.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SS Rajamouli (@ssrajamouli)

ALSO READ |Anurag Kashyap is sure West will steal SS Rajamouli: He is prefect director for DC or Marvel film

The team of RRR received a warm welcome in Japan when they went for the film release. The Ram Charan-Jr NTR film raced past Rajinikanth’s Muthu, which collected JPY400 million (Rs 22 crore) in 1998. Other high-grossing films in Japan include SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion, Baahubali: The Beginning, Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots, Sridevi’s English Vinglish, and Akshay Kumar’s PadMan.

Meanwhile, RRR’s Naatu Naatu has been nominated for the Oscars 2023 under the category of Best Original Song.

First published on: 28-01-2023 at 13:41 IST
