RRR climax shoot begins, SS Rajamouli shares a still

Director SS Rajamouli on Tuesday shared with his audience that Jr NTR and Ram Charan have joined the sets of Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR) to shoot for the climax of the film.

He tweeted a picture with a caption that read, “The CLIMAX shoot has begun! My Ramaraju and Bheem come together to accomplish what they desired to achieve… #RRRMovie #RRR”

The picture, which has left fans wanting for more, has Jr NTR and Ram Charan holding on to each other. Going by the still, one can be assured of a breath-taking action sequence.

The CLIMAX shoot has begun! My Ramaraju and Bheem come together to accomplish what they desired to achieve… #RRRMovie #RRR pic.twitter.com/4xaWd52CUR — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 19, 2021

RRR was supposed to release on January 8, 2021. However, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the shoot was delayed and the release of the film was pushed indefinitely. The makers have not yet revealed a release date.

Set in the backdrop of 1920 India, RRR is a film co-written by Rajamouli along with his father KV Vijayendra Prasad. The story imagines what would have happened if Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem had met at some point in time and become friends.

It is a complete work of fiction as there are no historical records on what happened in the lives of these tribal leaders when they were away from their homelands.

Talking about working with Jr NTR and Ram Charan in this magnum opus, Rajamouli had earlier said that the actors “took to their roles like fish to water.”

“I’ve worked with Tarak and Charan before and we delivered some of the biggest blockbusters. The catch here was that they belonged to traditionally rival film families. The advantage I had was that they are close friends in real life. When I put the idea across, it didn’t even take them a minute to say yes. Before we went to shoot, we did character designing sessions. We sketched out their characterisations to the minutest detail. They took to their roles like fish to water,” Rajamouli had said in a statement.

Apart from Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody.