Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Did you know that Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones was cast in RRR? Here’s why she dropped out at the last moment

Incidentally, both Daisy Edgar-Jones and the cast of RRR, including Jr NTR and Ram Charan, were present at the Golden Globes together.

Daisy Edgar-Jones was cast in RRR, but had to drop out.

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Jr NTR could have been doing the “Naatu Naatu” together yesterday, as they both attended the 80th Golden Globes. The Normal People star, who quickly became one of the hottest young actors of her generation after appearing in that show, was initially cast in director SS Rajamouli’s RRR, before she dropped out due to personal reasons.

It can be assumed that she’d been cast in the role that eventually went to Olivia Morris — Jenny, the love interest of Taarak’s character, Bheem. Had she stayed on, she’d have been among the most popular cast members in a film that already featured the likes of Taarak, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

In a statement that she’d shared in a now-deleted Instagram post in 2019, Edgar-Jones had written, “RRR: Unfortunately due to family circumstances I am unable to participate in filming for this wonderful film. The script is truly brilliant and it’s such a great character; I hope whomever they cast receives as warm a welcome as I have and I wish the production all the best.”

Confirming her departure from the project, the official RRR “Due to unavoidable circumstances, Daisy Edgar Jones is no longer part of our film. We hope she has a brilliant future.”

 

And she certainly did. The young actor broke out, along with her co-star Paul Mescal, after the show Normal People, which became a runaway hit during the pandemic. Since then, she has starred in the black comedy Fresh, and led the book adaptation Where the Crawdads Sing to over $140 million at the box office (that’s just $35 million less than RRR’s global haul). But it was her supporting performance in the series Under the Banner of Heaven that scored her a Golden Globe nod.

RRR, on the other hand, is riding high on a wave of appreciation in the West, that began after it landed on Netflix some months ago. It has since won one Golden Globe, earned Rajamouli a Best Director award from the New York Film Critics Circle, and been named as among the year’s best films by the National Board of Review. It is also expected to score at least one nomination at the upcoming Oscars.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 16:04 IST
On last day of nominations, AAP announces candidate for Chandigarh Mayoral polls, Cong pulls out and BJP hunts for names

