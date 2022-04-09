RRR box office collection Day 16: SS Rajamouli’s epic becomes third highest-grossing Indian film ever, overtakes Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Director SS Rajamouli has delivered another box office winner with RRR. The film is inching closer to the Rs 1000 crore mark at the worldwide box office. RRR has already collected Rs 969.24 crore worldwide, overtaking Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar to become the third highest-earning Indian film ever. The first position is held by Aamir Khan’s Dangal (Rs 2024 crore) followed by another Rajamouli blockbuster, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1810 crore).

Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared on Twitter, “#RRR with ₹969.24 cr BEATS #SecretSuperstar[₹966.86 cr] and #BajrangiBhaijaan[₹969.06 cr] lifetime figure to become the 3rd HIGHEST grossing Indian film of all time.” Now, the list of highest-grossing Indian movies includes (in order) Dangal, Baahubali 2, RRR, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Secret Superstar, PK, 2.0, Baahubali: The Beginning, Sultan and Sanju.

#RRR WW Box Office Week 1 – ₹ 709.36 cr

Week 2

Day 1 – ₹ 41.53 cr

Day 2 – ₹ 68.17 cr

Day 3 – ₹ 82.40 cr

Day 4 – ₹ 20.34 cr

Day 5 – ₹ 17.61 cr

Day 6 – ₹ 15.25 cr

Day 7 – ₹ 14.58 cr

Total – ₹ 969.24 cr — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 8, 2022

RRR narrates a fictionalised tale of India’s freedom fighters Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Seetharama Raju (Ram Charan) in pre-independence India. The film also features Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in extended cameos.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, on Friday, had shared that RRR collected Rs 76 crore in its second week in the Hindi belt. He tweeted, “#RRR records SUPERB NUMBERS in Week 2… Should remain the first choice of moviegoers, till the biggies [#KGF2, #Jersey, #Raw] arrive next week… [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr, Sat 18 cr, Sun 20.50 cr, Mon 7 cr, Tue 6.50 cr, Wed 5.50 cr, Thu 5 cr. Total: ₹ 208.59 cr. #India biz.”

It remains to be seen if the film will cross the coveted Rs 1000 crore mark this weekend or if it will be impacted by the release of holiday titles such as Vijay’s Beast, Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 and Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey.