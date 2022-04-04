RRR Box Office Day 11: SS Rajamouli’s epic drama mints Rs 900 cr worldwide, Ram Charan seen barefoot in Mumbai as part of ritual

Director SS Rajamouli’s RRR, starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR along with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in extended roles, continues to dominate at the box office. According to Box Office India, the Hindi version of the war drama shot past Rs 50 crore on its second weekend. It is expected to enter Rs 200 crore club on Tuesday.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported, “RRR is SUPER-SOLID… Will cross ₹ 200 cr on Tue [Day 12]… #TKF and #RRR, two ₹ 200 cr films in #March, incredible indeed… Also, #JrNTR and #RamCharan’s first ₹ 200 cr earner [#Hindi]… [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr, Sat 18 cr, Sun 20.50 cr. Total: ₹ 184.59 cr. #India biz.”

Prior to this, the only other seven films that have been able to earn Rs 50 crore in their second week including Baahubali: The Conclusion, Dangal, PK, Sanju, Tiger Zinda Hai, The Kashmir Files and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. RRR witnessed only a 33 per cent drop in its collections, which is a testament to the craze surrounding the film. RRR did not face any competition from the other releases either, including Attack and the Hollywood film, Morbius.

Meanwhile, trade analyst Manobala Vijayan wrote how the film has earned Rs 900 crore worldwide. He wrote, “#RRRMovie WW Box Office Reaches a new milestone of MAMMOTH ₹900 cr. Week 1 – ₹ 709.36 cr Week 2 Day 1 – ₹ 41.53 cr Day 2 – ₹ 68.17 cr Day 3 – ₹ 82.40 cr Total – ₹ 901.46 cr Share alone crossed historical ₹500 cr mark in just 10 days.”

RRR had a stupendous Saturday, and earned Rs 18 crore. It is expected to cross Rs 200 this week. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the figures, “#RRR RULES, ROCKS and ROARS… Day 9 trending is EXCEPTIONAL… Will cross ₹ 175 cr today [second] Sun… Will hit DOUBLE CENTURY [₹ 200 cr] on weekdays… [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr, Sat 18 cr. Total: ₹ 164.09 cr. #India biz. SMASH HIT.”

After the glowing success of the film, Ram Charan arrived barefoot at Mumbai airport as he is observing the 41-day long Ayyappa Deeksha. Paparazzi shared a video of him, and social media users praised him for following the rituals.

RRR also stars Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris are also part of the cast. The film had proven to be bigger than even the Baahubali franchise for Rajamouli, for it exceeded the first-day worldwide collection of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.