RRR box office collection Day 15: SS Rajamouli film slows down, to cross Rs 1000 cr milestone soon

SS Rajamouli’s film RRR is a bona fide hit. The makers recently celebrated the Jr NTR-Ram Charan film approaching the box office milestone of Rs 1000 crore; it is expected to enter the club this week. Films such as Baahubali 2 and Dangal are members of the club. The film’s director and stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR along with Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, Javed Akhtar got together for the success bash of RRR on Wednesday where it was hinted that the film might get a sequel as well.

As far as the latest RRR box office collections are concerned, the Hindi version of the film has collected Rs 203.59 crore, as per Bollywood Hungama. With no significant competition in sight, the film is doing well in the Hindi belt, as well as the rest of the country. AndhraBox Office.com had previously tweeted, “#RRR : It was supposed to be a Herculean Task but #RRRMovie has achieved “WW Theatrical (Including GST, P&P) Break-even” in 12 Days!”

Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted, “#RRR WW Box Office Week 1 – ₹ 709.36 cr Week 2 Day 1 – ₹ 41.53 cr Day 2 – ₹ 68.17 cr Day 3 – ₹ 82.40 cr Day 4 – ₹ 20.34 cr Day 5 – ₹ 17.61 cr Day 6 – ₹ 15.25 cr Total – ₹ 954.66 cr.”

But it is yet to be seen if RRR can retain its momentum next week as Vijay’s Beast and Yash’s KGF 2 hits the screens. It is expected Vijay’s Tamil film will make a dent in RRR’s collections. KGF was a massive pan-Indian hit and with the film’s sequel releasing in different languages all over the country, it is expected that even KGF 2 will be a big hit.

At the recent success meet of the film, Jr NTR said, “I’m pretty sure that if he doesn’t make (a sequel), you’re going to kill him for sure. He needs to make RRR 2, there needs to be a conclusion to this also! I was speaking to a journalist and I don’t know how but I said RRR franchise. So hopefully, it becomes true. He should make RRR 2.”

Rajamouli endorsed his idea and said, “Let it cool down. Of course, for me it would be a great pleasure, not because of what it’ll do at the box office, but because I will have more time to spend with my brothers. That’ll be more exciting for me. But let time unravel what we have.”