RRR box office collection Day 9: SS Rajamouli film remains unstoppable, crosses Rs 710 crore worldwide

SS Rajamouli’s RRR continued its dream run at the box office as it entered its second week. In the Hindi market, the period epic action drama grossed Rs 12-13 crore as per Box Office India. It is now inching towards the Rs 150 crore mark. Earlier, in its first week, the film had grossed Rs 710 crore worldwide according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh. In India alone, the NT Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan-starrer collected Rs 560 crore in the release week.

Taran Adarsh had tweeted yesterday, “#RRR wins hearts and conquers #BO… Packs a supeRRRb total, emerges HIGHEST SCORING #Hindi film in *Week 1* [post pandemic]… Mass circuits teRRRific… Fri 20.07 cr, Sat 24 cr, Sun 31.50 cr, Mon 17 cr, Tue 15.02 cr, Wed 13 cr, Thu 12 cr. Total: ₹ 132.59 cr. #India biz.”

In another tweet he shared the film’s global and Indian figures. “‘RRR’ IS UNSTOPPABLE, UNSHAKEABLE… *#Worldwide* Week 1 Gross BOC: ₹ 710 cr… *#India* Gross BOC: ₹ 560 cr… Next to #Baahubali2. #RRR #RRRMovie,” he wrote.

Despite these staggering figures, not many are surprised as Rajamouli is also behind the Baahubali franchise, which similarly made waves in the whole world and is considered the first pan-India success for a South India-made film.

RRR brings together two of Telugu cinema’s biggest stars — Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The movie also stars Bollywood’s Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in extended cameos. Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris are also part of the cast.

Earlier, the film had proven to be bigger than even the Baahubali franchise for Rajamouli, for it exceeded the first-day worldwide collection of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Positive reviews no doubt helped the film become such a box office behemoth. The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave it 3.5 stars. She wrote, “RRR is a roaring, rearing, rousing mix of genres — epic-mythological-action-superhero-bromance, that very SS Rajamouli concoction, which we are invited to swallow in one humungous gulp. It is also, needless to say, deafeningly loud. But given that the film compelled me to stay with it, and granted me much fun while at it, I was happy, for once, to sacrifice my ears temporarily.”