RRR box office collection day 7: SS Rajamouli’s film continues to mint money at ticket counters

Director SS Rajamouli’s RRR has ended its first week with over Rs 130 crore, just from the Hindi version. The film made a little over Rs 11 crore on Thursday. Worldwide, the film has broken numerous pandemic era records, having made more than Rs 500 crore.

Box Office India reports that the film could hit double digits on its second Friday, which is rare. This is another win for Rajamouli, who introduced the concept of a pan-India hit with his two Baahubali films, which remain all-time blockbusters.

Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan–alongside cameo appearances by Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt–RRR tells a fictionalised story set during the independence movement.

The cast and crew have been high-fiving the success, and thanking the audience for turning out in droves to watch the long-delayed film. “Thank you Jakkanna (Rajamouli) for inspiring me to give my best. You truly brought out the best in me and made me feel like water, versatile. You pushed me as an actor and made me mold into my character and all his layers with great ease and conviction. (Ram) Charan, my brother, I can’t imagine acting in RRR without you… No one else could have done justice to the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju. Not only RRR but Bheem would have been incomplete without you. Thank you for being the fire to my water,” Tarak said in his thank you note.

RRR arrived at a time when there was strong competition from holdover hit The Kashmir Files, which is making strides towards the Rs 250 crore mark domestically. The film will face competition from John Abraham-starrer Attack starting April 1.