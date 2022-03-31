scorecardresearch
Thursday, March 31, 2022
RRR box office collection Day 6: SS Rajamouli movie continues to roar, here’s how much it’s minted till now

RRR box office collection Day 6: The SS Rajamouli directorial seems unstoppable as it heads towards Rs 200 crore mark. The JR NTR-Ram Charan film collected around Rs 14 crore on Wednesday.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 31, 2022 11:13:13 am
rrrRRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles.

SS Rajamouli directorial RRR continues its upward swing at the box office. It has already broken the record of Baahubali: The Conclusion’s first day domestic box office collection, and as the days go by, the Jr NTR-Ram Charan movie continues to scale new heights.

According to a report by Box Office India, the Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer collected around Rs 13.5- 14 crore on Wednesday, rounding off its Hindi collection around Rs 120 crore net.

The epic drama’s first week run at the box office is expected to close around Rs 132 crore, reported Box Office India.

RRR is expected to give a strong chase to Vivek Agnihotri’s controversial movie The Kashmir Files, as trade analysts expect the feature to cross the coveted Rs 200 crore mark soon enough. RRR is apparently doing good business in areas like Gujarat, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Thane.

Also Read |RRR movie review: SS Rajamouli delivers an epic mythological action superhero bromance

On Wednesday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had shared how RRR (Hindi) had successfully crossed the milestone of Rs 100 crore at the box office. “RRR fever grips mass circuits… SupeRRRb hold… Will cross *lifetime biz* of #Rajamouli’s *first Blockbuster* #Baahubali [#Hindi] in *Week 1*… RRRacing towards ₹ 200 cr… Fri 20.07 cr, Sat 24 cr, Sun 31.50 cr, Mon 17 cr, Tue 15.02 cr. Total: ₹ 107.59 cr. #India biz,” his tweet read.

It was earlier reported that RRR had an unprecedented opening weekend collection at the worldwide box office by raking in an impressive Rs 500 crore, a jaw-dropping figure, and not just by pandemic standards. However, it failed to surpass the opening weekend collection of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. The previous Rajamouli feature had minted a whopping Rs 509 crore.

Now it remains to be seen how its collection (if at all) will be affected by John Abraham’s upcoming actioner Attack. Attack releases on April 1.

