RRR box office collection Day 4: SS Rajamouli’s film passes Monday test

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR is on a rampage at the box office. After having a stronghold at the ticket counters over the weekend, the film continued making the moolah on its first Monday. As per a Box Office India report, the Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer earned Rs 17 crore on Monday in the Hindi belt. In the last four days, the total collection of the film stands at Rs 92 crore in Hindi speaking states.

Andhra Box Office shared that the film, also starring Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, is breaking records in the Nizam area. “#RRRMovie gets a Massive All Time Record Monday in Nizam at ₹8.15 Cr. 4 Days Total ₹61.6 Cr. May achieve Break-even in 1st Week if same momentum continues,” it tweeted. In another tweet, it added, “Strong Monday numbers for #RRRMovie in Andhra. Shares: East 97 Lakhs Krishna 94L West 67L Nellore 60L.”

Not just in India, RRR is creating waves in the international market as well. Its gross worldwide collection in three days stands at Rs 500 crore. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared that the Tamil, Telugu and Hindi versions of RRR are attracting attention in UAE too. The film made $9.5 crore in its opening weekend in North America, falling slightly short of the record set by Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in 2017.

The action drama, which narrates the story of freedom fighters Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem, has impressed film critics and the audience alike. In her review of the film, The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta wrote, “The film casts not just one super-star, but two of them – Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The biggest super-star among them all is SS Rajamouli and the audience also saved the loudest ‘taalis’ for him.”