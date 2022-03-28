RRR box office collection Day 3: Ram Charan-NTR Jr film mints new records, earns this much in first weekend

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, starring NTR Jr, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, had opened to an earth-shattering start on March 25, and the film continued to storm through the ticket windows over the weekend. Going by the early trends, RRR box office collection on day 3, which is Sunday, is expected to be around Rs 30-31 crore, according to Box Office India. The film is slated to earn around Rs 73 crore in its first weekend for Hindi version. RRR has done exceedingly well in Gujarat, Bihar and Odisha, as well.

RRR is expected to hold its ground on its first Monday. However, there is a matter of slight concern for the multiplex businesses. Though the numbers have been roaring, the occupancy levels in Mumbai and in the North are not much better than Gangubai Kathiawadi, which did not perform as well as RRR. The higher ticket rates worked in favour of the film, however it also means that the film will also face a heavier drop than is usual. To keep its staggering box office numbers, the occupancy will have be better than the normal also in coming days.

On its second day, the Hindi version collected Rs 23.75 crore on Saturday, taking its total two day collection to Rs 43.82 crore. At the worldwide box office, it has reportedly crossed Rs Rs 50 crore. Earlier, the film has proven to be bigger than even the Baahubali franchise for Rajamouli, for it exceeded the first-day worldwide collection of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

“There are filmmaker’s and then there is @ssrajamouli sir ! He can take your breathe away and he does it again with #RRR ! Salute to his vision and his mega master ability to execute it with the expertise of a GENIUS!,” Karan Johar tweeted.

In India, the film made Rs 156 crore, and collected another Rs 42 crore from overseas markets. RRR also ended the domination of Vivek Agnihotri’s movie The Kashmir Files.