RRR box office collection Day 18: Ram Charan-NTR Jr film sees growth, earnings at Rs 1029 cr

The RRR storm refuses to die down. SS Rajamouli’s film, starring Ram Charan, NTR Jr, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt scored another successful weekend at the box office. According to box office India, the numbers hit double digits on Sunday as well. The film’s third weekend is the highest in 2022 and beat the numbers of The Kashmir Files. RRR’s Hindi version is expected to have made Rs 24 crore on its third weekend in total, and is set to cross Rs 250 crore soon. Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan wrote, “Witnesses GROWTH on 3rd Sunday. Week 1 – ₹ 709.36 cr Week 2 – ₹ 259.88 cr Week 3 Day 1 – ₹ 12.43 cr Day 2 – ₹ 21.68 cr Day 3 – ₹ 25.72 cr Total – ₹ 1029.07 cr.”

As Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey has been postponed further, RRR will get more screentime on the holiday weekend and continue its successful run. It remains to be seen how RRR continues to hold its ground after Yash’s KGF 2 and Vijay’s Beast release this week.

Meanwhile, RRR has crossed Rs 1000 crore globally, which makes the Ram Charan-Jr NTR movie join the club that features Dangal (Rs 2024 crore) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (Rs 1810 crore), thereby becoming the third Indian feature to attain this feat in the international arena. RRR overtook Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan to become the third-highest Indian film ever.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted the Saturday figures, “#RRR grows yet again on [third] Sat… Should cross ₹ 230 cr today [third Sun]… The journey thereafter depends on how strongly it holds on weekdays, till the new films arrive… [Week 3] Fri 5 cr, Sat 7.50 cr. Total: ₹ 221.09 cr. #India biz.”

RRR released on March 25. Despite facing competition from the previous release The Kashmir Files, RRR held its ground and remains in the race to be the top grosser of 2022. Jr NTR, who plays the character of Bheem, a tribal freedom fighter in RRR, recently expressed desire for a sequel to RRR. He told PTI, “I’m pretty sure that if he doesn’t make (a sequel), you’re going to kill him for sure. He needs to make RRR 2, there needs to be a conclusion to this also! I was speaking to a journalist and I don’t know how but I said RRR franchise. So, hopefully it becomes true. He should make RRR 2.”