Sunday, April 10, 2022
Breaking News

RRR box office collection Day 17: Ram Charan-Jr NTR film crosses Rs 1000-cr mark, becomes 3rd Indian film to do so globally

RRR box office collection Day 17: The SS Rajamouli directorial follows Dangal and Baahubali: The Conclusion in the list of Indian films crossing Rs 1000-crore globally.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 10, 2022 12:06:58 pm
ram charan jr ntr rrr 1000 croreRRR has become the third highest grossing Indian film worldwide.

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR has crossed Rs 1000-crore worldwide just as it entered its week 3. This makes the Ram Charan-Jr NTR movie join the coveted club that features Dangal (Rs 2024 crore) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (Rs 1810 crore), thereby becoming the third Indian feature to attain this feat globally.

RRR amassed Rs 5 crore on Friday and has made the highest third week collection post the pandemic. It recently took over Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar to become the third highest-earning Indian film ever.

Announcing RRR‘s latest big news, trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted on Saturday, “#RRRMovie enters the PRESTIGIOUS ₹1,000 cr club.” In another tweeted, he wrote, “₹1000 cr+ club Indian movies. #Dangal #Baahubali2 #RRR.”

Earlier on Saturday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted, “[Week 3] refuses to slow down, RRRock-solid on [third] Fri… Continues to attract substantial footfalls in mass circuits… Expect higher numbers today and tomorrow [third Sat and Sun]… Fri 5 cr. Total: ₹213.59 cr. #India biz.”

 

Telugu film RRR released on March 25. In no time, it created mayhem at the box office, including a total win even in the Hindi speaking belt and overseas. Despite major competition from the previous release The Kashmir Files, RRR managed to stay afloat and remains in the race to be the top grosser of 2022.

Jr NTR, who plays the character of Bheem, a tribal freedom fighter in RRR, recently expressed desire for a sequel to RRR. He told PTI, “I’m pretty sure that if he doesn’t make (a sequel), you’re going to kill him for sure. He needs to make RRR 2, there needs to be a conclusion to this also! I was speaking to a journalist and I don’t know how but I said RRR franchise. So, hopefully it becomes true. He should make RRR 2,” the actor told reporters.

