RRR box office collection Day 14: SS Rajamouli film eyes Rs 1000 cr mark, here’s how much it’s minted till now

SS Rajamouli directorial RRR continues to dominate box office, even after two weeks of its release. The Ram Charan and Jr NTR period drama is zooming towards the Rs 1000 crore mark at a remarkable pace.

Box Office India shared that its Wednesday figures are Rs 5.50 crore and its total collection in Hindi markets now stands at Rs 201.50 crore. Despite trending regularly, the film is reportedly witnessing daily 10 per cent drop in terms of numbers.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had earlier shared the Hindi belt’s box office figures on Tuesday and tweeted, “#RRR will cross *lifetime biz* of #Sooryavanshi today… Will cruise past ₹ 200 cr tomorrow [Wed; Day 13], thus becoming the second #Hindi film to hit ₹ 200 cr mark [post pandemic]… [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr, Sat 18 cr, Sun 20.50 cr, Mon 7 cr. Total: ₹ 191.59 cr. #India biz.”

Even though Rajamouli’s film has received an overwhelming response from the audience all over the country, it has earned the maximum profit from southern states. AndhraBoxOffice.com had earlier shared, “It is a Huge Achievement for any Indian film to Collect ₹100 Cr DISTRIBUTOR Share All India especially post-pandemic! #RRRMovie has managed ₹101.27 Cr SHARE from ‘Telangana’ State Alone in 12 Days! #RRR.”

As far as global figures are concerned, RRR has minted over Rs 900 crore at the worldwide box office till now. RRR happens to be one of those rare commerical entertainers in recent times that has managed to impress both critics and audiences alike.

Also Read | RRR movie review: SS Rajamouli delivers an epic mythological action superhero bromance

The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta has given the movie 3.5 stars rating in her review, and called the movie a “roaring, rearing, rousing mix of genres — epic-mythological-action-superhero-bromance, that very SS Rajamouli concoction, which we are invited to swallow in one humungous gulp.”

RRR is currently running in cinemas across the country.