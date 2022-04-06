RRR box office collection day 13: SS Rajamouli’s film marches towards Rs 1000 cr mark, enters ‘profit zone’

Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer-RRR has broken box office records after its release, and has emerged as one of the most successful films in Hindi belt, post pandemic. As per Box Office India, director SS Rajamouli’s epic film will cruise past the Rs 200 crore mark in the Hindi belt today, beating Sooryavanshi, but trailing The Kashmir Files. In terms of worldwide box office, RRR is expected to cross the Rs 1000 crore mark later this week.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had shared on Tuesday, “#RRR will cross *lifetime biz* of #Sooryavanshi today… Will cruise past ₹ 200 cr tomorrow [Wed; Day 13], thus becoming the second #Hindi film to hit ₹ 200 cr mark [post pandemic]… [Week 2] Fri 13.50 cr, Sat 18 cr, Sun 20.50 cr, Mon 7 cr. Total: ₹ 191.59 cr. #India biz.”

RRR has received an overwhelming response in states like Bihar, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Saurashtra. The majority of the film’s business has come from the southern states.

Ram Charan in SS Rajamouli directorial RRR. (Photo: PR Handout)

AndhraBoxOffice.com noted, “It is a Huge Achievement for any Indian film to Collect ₹100 Cr DISTRIBUTOR Share All India especially post-pandemic! #RRRMovie has managed ₹101.27 Cr SHARE from ‘Telangana’ State Alone in 12 Days! #RRR.”

Not just in India, RRR is setting new benchmarks worldwide, too. Trade analyst Manobala Vijayan shared that the film has entered the “PROFIT zone”. Earlier, he also shared that the film has earned Rs 900 crore worldwide. He tweeted, “#RRRMovie WW Box Office Reaches a new milestone of MAMMOTH ₹900 cr. Week 1 – ₹ 709.36 cr Week 2 Day 1 – ₹ 41.53 cr Day 2 – ₹ 68.17 cr Day 3 – ₹ 82.40 cr Total – ₹ 901.46 cr Share alone crossed historical ₹500 cr mark in just 10 days.”

Now, with Rs 900 crore already in the bank, it remains to be seen if the magnum opus will set a new record by registering a worldwide collection of Rs 1000 crore. In a recent interview with Variety, Ram Charan said that the period drama’s success has been special. “I did expect it to be a big hit, but the No. 1 tag I never expected – that was a beautiful surprise. That was mind blowing for us, even for Rajamouli I feel,” said the actor.

RRR also features Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in extended cameos. Actors Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris are also a part of the film’s cast.