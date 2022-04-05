RRR box office collection day 12: SS Rajamouli’s epic becomes fifth highest-grossing Indian film ever, beats PK

The Hindi version of director SS Rajamouli’s RRR witnessed its first major day-on-day drop at the box office on its second Monday. The film is expected to have made Rs 7 crore, according to Box Office India. RRR’s running total is Rs 190 crore in the Hindi belt, and it will cross the Rs 200 crore mark by Wednesday.

While the film will beat Sooryavanshi’s total on Tuesday, overtaking The Kashmir Files seems difficult at this stage. Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, RRR is an epic historical film set in pre-Independence India. While mainly a Telugu language film whose stars are still new to Bollywood audiences, RRR has performed exceedingly well in North India, just like Rajamouli’s Baahubali films. Ram Charan recently made a trip to Mumbai to celebrate the film’s success.

Notably, RRR is now the fifth highest grossing Indian film worldwide, having overtaken PK. The film’s international total stands at Rs 900 crore. The film now trails Secret Superstar (Rs 966 crore), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 969 crore), Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Rs 1810 crore) and Dangal, the highest grossing Indian film ever, with Rs 2024 crore. These figures are unadjusted for inflation, of course.

RRR’s success comes at an important time for the Indian box office, particularly in the North. It’s the third hit of the year, following Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, and the surprise hit The Kashmir Files. Meanwhile, John Abraham-starrer Attack couldn’t make much of an impact at the box office, having been released in the shadow of both RRR and The Kashmir Files. This was also the case with Bachchhan Paandey, starring Akshay Kumar, which was sandwiched between the two blockbusters.