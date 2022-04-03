scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, April 03, 2022
Must Read

RRR box office collection Day 10: SS Rajamouli film continues to break records worldwide, here’s how much it’s earned till now

RRR box office collection Day 10: RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, continues to shatter records worldwide. Here's how much it made on Saturday.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
April 3, 2022 11:23:24 am
rrrRRR stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles. (Photo: DVV Entertainment)

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, continues to shatter records. The film showed no drop on its second Friday, according to a report in Box Office India, and neither did it face any competition from the new releases, like Attack and the Hollywood flick, Morbius. RRR is expected to cross Rs 200 crore in India alone this week, and chase down the numbers of The Kashmir Files, which had been dominating the box office in the past month.

Also Read |RRR box office collection Day 9: SS Rajamouli film remains unstoppable, to cross Rs 150 crore today

According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the film has grossed over Rs 800 crore at the worldwide box office.

Earlier, in its first week, the film had surpassed Rs 710 crore worldwide according to Taran Adarsh. In India alone, the feature collected Rs 560 crore in the release week.

RRR brings together two of Telugu cinema’s biggest stars — Ram Charan and Jr NTR, with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in extended cameos. Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris are also part of the cast. The film had proven to be bigger than even the Baahubali franchise for Rajamouli, for it exceeded the first-day worldwide collection of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Ajay Devgn's birthday, doting dad of Yug Devgan, Nysa Devgan
On Ajay Devgn’s birthday, here’s a portrait of the actor as a family man

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Apr 03: Latest News

Advertisement