RRR box office collection Day 1: SS Rajamouli film gets ‘earth shattering’ start

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR has received a unanimous thumbs up from the audience and film critics. Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles, the film has already brought a ‘tsunami’ at the ticket windows. In the international market, the epic-mythological drama has got a ‘phenomenal’ start, especially in the USA.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film’s collection in the international market. He tweeted, “RRR’: IT’S A TSUNAMI… #RRR takes an EARTH-SHATTERING START in USA… Preview screenings [Thu]…⭐ #USA: $ 3,198,766 ⭐ #Canada: $ 270,361 ⭐ #NorthAmerica [#USA + #Canada]: $ 3,469,127 [₹ 26.46 cr] ⭐ #UK: £ 238,313 [₹ 2.40 cr] ⭐ #Australia, #NZ [Fri] PHENOMENAL.@comScore.”

In India, though the film’s collection in the Hindi belt is yet to be announced, the early estimates of its collection in the southern states looks promising. Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared, “All-time Record Alert! #RRR ‘s Day 1 Share in Nizam is a new all-time record of ₹ 23.3 Crs.. Day 1 Telugu States gross must be more than ₹ 100 Crs..” He added, “#RRR Takes excellent opening in TN on Day 1.. Strong weekend ahead..”

Ahead of the film’s release, film producer and trade analyst, Girish Johar had predicted a humongous start for the film at the box office. He told indianexpress.com, “I am expecting around Rs 150 crore gross opening from all languages, all formats, just in India.”

The Indian Express’ film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film a 3.5-star rating. In her review, she wrote, “The film casts not just one super-star, but two of them – Jr NTR and Ram Charan. The biggest super-star among them all is SS Rajamouli and the audience also saved the loudest ‘taalis’ for him.”