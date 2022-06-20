RRR beats Batman and Top Gun Maverick to emerge as USA Today’s ‘best movies of 2022’, Jr NTR is feted by Israeli newspaper

Director SS Rajamouli’s RRR continues to garner praise from the foreign press since its debut on Netflix and the #encoRRRe event. The latest comes from USA Today, which has assigned the movie number 1 spot on its list of best movies of 2022 so far. RRR has been rated by this media as the best action movie beating Hollywood blockbusters such as The Batman and Top Gun Maverick.

“S.S. Rajamouli’s exuberant and bromantic 1920s-set Indian musical epic – think Marvel and “Fast and Furious” having a Bollywood baby (but in Telugu language) – is the one movie everyone must see,” read the description of RRR in the list.

Recently, the film also received major coverage from Israel’s longest-running newspaper Haaretz. The review of the movie gave it a big thumbs up, and especially praised Jr NTR’s performance in the movie.

Starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles, RRR was released on March 24 earlier this year to a ground-shattering response from the audience in India. The movie ran to packed houses from day one, taking its opening day collection over Rs 100 crore. RRR became Rajamouli’s second consecutive film to earn Rs 1000 crore from its worldwide ticket sales after Baahubali: The Conclusion.

Just found this review of RRR from @Israel’s longest running newspaper @Haaretz, founded over a 100 years ago.🤩 You can translate to read :) #RRRMovie https://t.co/fxqOwxeWa8 — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) June 17, 2022

RRR, however, didn’t receive a lot of attention at theatres in the US. That changed when a handful of the foreign press started praising the movie. After its OTT debut, #encoRRRe was organised by a handful of cinema lovers. It was an effort to give another opportunity to those who missed experiencing the spectacle on the big screen the first time. The event was a big hit and it also generated a funny response with many calling the bromance between the characters of NTR and Ram Charan a “gay relationship.”

RRR also stars Ajay Devgan, and Alia Bhatt among others in the lead roles. The film’s Hindi version is streaming on Netflix, and its original Telugu version is available on ZEE5.