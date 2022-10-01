scorecardresearch
RRR and SS Rajamouli get ‘rapturous’ response at Los Angeles’ Beyond Fest. Watch videos

RRR was screened at the Chinese Theatre in Las Angeles as a part of Beyond Fest. Watch visuals of the sold-out screening here.

SS Rajamouli at Chinese Theatres, Las Angeles for Beyond Fest (Twitter/RRR Movie)SS Rajamouli at Chinese Theatres, Las Angeles for Beyond Fest (Twitter/RRR Movie)

Director SS Rajamouli and the team of RRR are going all-out on the film’s Oscar Campaign. RRR was recently screened at the Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles as a part of the Beyond Fest, one of the biggest genre film festivals in the country. The film, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, received an overwhelming response at the sold-out screening, which saw fans waiting in a long queue to watch the film and interact with Rajamouli in a Q&A session.

Pictures and videos from the screening have been shared on social media. A Twitter user noted that the film received a long-standing ovation from the audience. Another ardent fan was seen wearing a printed face mask featuring the bridge scene from the film.

Though snubbed at home by the Film Federation of India, which selected Chhello Show, a Gujarati film, as India’s official entry for the Oscars next year, the distributors of RRR are unflinching in their attempts to score nods for the film.

Earlier, Variance Films president Dylan Marchetti, who is running the campaign for RRR in the US, said, “The only thing this news changes, is one less award we can go after. There are dozen-plus others we can go for now. This film is the whole package.”

RRR tells the story of a tribal leader’s mission to rescue an abducted girl from higher colonial authorities. He is joined in his quest by a police officer on mission of his own. The film received huge acclaim for its action and dance sequences. The film also features Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani, Shriya Saran, and Ajay Devgn.

