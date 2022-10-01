RRR and SS Rajamouli get ‘rapturous’ response at Los Angeles’ Beyond Fest. Watch videos

Director SS Rajamouli and the team of RRR are going all-out on the film’s Oscar Campaign. RRR was recently screened at the Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles as a part of the Beyond Fest, one of the biggest genre film festivals in the country. The film, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, received an overwhelming response at the sold-out screening, which saw fans waiting in a long queue to watch the film and interact with Rajamouli in a Q&A session.

Pictures and videos from the screening have been shared on social media. A Twitter user noted that the film received a long-standing ovation from the audience. Another ardent fan was seen wearing a printed face mask featuring the bridge scene from the film.

Here are some of the posts from the screening:

Seated for #RRR at @ChineseTheatres brought to you by @BeyondFest! Such a cool night to be here screening this movie! Excited to finally catch it on the big screen after watching it with my siblings a couple months ago when I was back in NY. pic.twitter.com/fbpY6Lc8LZ — Will Landman (@WillTheLandMan) October 1, 2022

In line now, with treats! pic.twitter.com/54Y2XnxEQW — Ariel Vida (@ArielVida) September 30, 2022

Now I am actually in line and I just met Ariel. She has the treats and she has a homemade RRR bag. It rules. #RRR #BeyondFest https://t.co/PLGLWKdnpP pic.twitter.com/22mmEAyURF — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) September 30, 2022https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Though snubbed at home by the Film Federation of India, which selected Chhello Show, a Gujarati film, as India’s official entry for the Oscars next year, the distributors of RRR are unflinching in their attempts to score nods for the film.

Earlier, Variance Films president Dylan Marchetti, who is running the campaign for RRR in the US, said, “The only thing this news changes, is one less award we can go after. There are dozen-plus others we can go for now. This film is the whole package.”

RRR tells the story of a tribal leader’s mission to rescue an abducted girl from higher colonial authorities. He is joined in his quest by a police officer on mission of his own. The film received huge acclaim for its action and dance sequences. The film also features Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani, Shriya Saran, and Ajay Devgn.