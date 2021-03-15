scorecardresearch
Monday, March 15, 2021
RRR: Alia Bhatt is a ‘strong-willed’ Sita in first look from SS Rajamouli’s film

Alia Bhatt plays Sita in SS Rajamouli's RRR. The actor's first look from the film was released on her birthday.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 15, 2021 11:35:27 am
alia bhatt rrrAlia Bhatt in SS Rajamouli's RRR.

Alia Bhatt’s first look as Sita from her upcoming film RRR is out now. The makers of the film released this special look it on Alia’s birthday.

Director SS Rajamouli shared the look with the caption, “Strong-willed and resolvent SITA’s wait for Ramaraju will be legendary! Presenting @aliaa08 as #Sita to you all :)”

Alia had previously shared a slight glimpse of her look from the film as she shared a silhouette of her character.

Also Read |Alia Bhatt’s glimpse as Sita in SS Rajamouli’s RRR has left fans curious

Directed by SS Rajamouli, Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR) marks the Telugu debut of Alia Bhatt. RRR also stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson. It is set to hit theatres on October 13, 2021.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Alia Bhatt parties on birthday with Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Malaika Arora as Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima shares adorable photos

RRR is set in the 1920s. The story is based in north India during colonial times and is a fictionalised account of Telugu tribal leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju (played by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (played by Jr NTR).

RRR was originally scheduled to release in July 2020. Injuries on the set and the coronavirus induced lockdown led the makers to postpone the release.

Apart from RRR, Alia will soon be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Brahmastra.

