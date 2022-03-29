Fans call RRR actor Olivia Morris, who played Jr NTR’s lady-love Jennifer, a surprise package. Read her thank you note

You might have failed with the hook step of “Naatu Naatu” (Nacho Nacho) from RRR, but if there’s one actor who managed to come close to Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s near impossible leg movement is Olivia Morris. Olivia played Jennifer (Jenny), Jr NTR’s on-screen love interest in the SS Rajamouli-magnum opus.

So, when Jr NTR’s Bheem memorises the lines “Don’t call me Memsaab. It’s just Jenny”, thinking it’s probably the full name of Governor Scott Buxton’s niece Jennifer, it’s probably among the most adorable moments in RRR. And when his best friend Rama Raju (Ram Charan) makes him realise that even Jenny is fond of Bheem, fans were left cheering.

Also read | RRR movie review: SS Rajamouli delivers an epic mythological action superhero bromance

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia (@oliviakmorris)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia (@oliviakmorris)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia (@oliviakmorris)

Director SS Rajamouli is a master at getting the masala and emotional ingredients right in his movies. One major reason for his latest release RRR is creating mayhem at the box office is due to its on-point casting, which also includes the non-Indian actors who play various British characters. Fans are already piqued to know more about Olivia who grab eyeballs from her electrifying screen presence.

Olivia Morris is an English actor with roots in Kingston upon Thames. She completed her graduation in acting from the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in 2018 and was trained at National Youth Theatre in 2014. The Cardiff-based actor-model is quite active in theatre and has performed in plays like Macbeth’s adaptation.

The 24-year-old made her screen debut in the music video “London’s Blues” by Ferris & Sylvester in 2018. She’s also voiced for The Seventh Doctor Adventures, an audio play series based on TV show Doctor Who. She’s appeared in an episode of a mini-series 7 Trails in 7 Days too.

The 1997-born is rumoured to be dating Jack Hammett since five years now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia (@oliviakmorris)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia (@oliviakmorris)

Olivia Morris had posted a note of gratitude on her Instagram handle where she thanked RRR makers, and her co-stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan for believing in her. She wrote, “The day has finally come!! I’d like to thank all the fans from the bottom of my heart for showering our film with their unwavering love and support, even amidst a pandemic, and accepting me with open arms. I’d also like to thank @ssrajamouli for making me a part of Indian Cinema’s Biggest Action Drama. Thank you @alwaysramcharan and @jrntr for making me feel at home and inspiring me to give my best! I’m excited for you all to watch @rrrmovie in a theatre near you and experience the magic of Indian Cinema in all its glory! Eternally grateful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia (@oliviakmorris)

Olivia Morris is a surprise package in RRR with many fans claiming that she had a more prominent part than even Alia Bhatt.

Check out how fans reacted to Olivia Morris’ performance in RRR.

Olivia Morris’ character felt like a statement; a statement that you will always find a just, kind and necessary Vibhishana in the cruel, demonic and unjust force of Ravana. But her character also provided warmth and humour that was really entertaining. (11/n) — Susanta Mandal (@Susanta73546014) March 26, 2022

We are prepared for Ram & Bheem but Jenny came out of syllabu@OliviaMorris891 ❤️‍🩹#RRR pic.twitter.com/znSJybpUep — קяѧԀєєק (@pradeeptarak_) March 27, 2022

Appreciation tweet :-

“Jenny papa mathram cute and sweet ga chesindi” Dear @OliviaMorris891 you did the cutest and the most sweetest acting in #RRRMovie ❤️and you raised the bar of Britishers role with your acting🥵🔥 Hope you continue to work more in Telugu movies.@RRRMovie — పెద్దరాయుడు 🔔 (@imRishi_dhfm) March 27, 2022

. @OliviaMorris891 as Jenny was the biggest surprise of #RRR. Her screen presence, charismatic looks and the combination scenes with @tarak9999 were praise worthy and received a huge response from the audience. A commendable debut in Telugu cinema.#RRRMovie #RRRTakeOver pic.twitter.com/3J9FREQaZ6 — Thyview (@Thyview) March 26, 2022

RRR might be Olivia Morris’ big screen debut and her first collaboration in India, but the way her portrayal has been received, we can expect to see her doing more work here. But, in the meantime, one can find her playing a series regular character of Alice Mays-Smith in period drama Hotel Portofino that began streaming on BritBox in January this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia (@oliviakmorris)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia (@oliviakmorris)

Olivia will also play the lead role in the upcoming season of HBO Max series The Head that’ll be set in a container ship. She’ll be seen as Rachel Russo opposite John Lynch’s Arthur Wilde. The Head also stars Richard Sammel, Álvaro Morte, Tomohisa Yamashita and others.