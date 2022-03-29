scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Fans call RRR actor Olivia Morris, who played Jr NTR’s lady-love Jennifer, a surprise package. Read her thank you note

British actor Olivia Morris, who played Jennifer (Jenny) in SS Rajamouli's RRR, is getting a lot of fan-love due to her praiseworthy screen presence and romantic track with Jr NTR, who plays Bheem.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
March 29, 2022 10:31:59 am
rrr jennifer olivia morris actressBritish actor Olivia Morris played Jennifer in RRR. (Photo: Instagram/Olivia)

You might have failed with the hook step of “Naatu Naatu” (Nacho Nacho) from RRR, but if there’s one actor who managed to come close to Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s near impossible leg movement is Olivia Morris. Olivia played Jennifer (Jenny), Jr NTR’s on-screen love interest in the SS Rajamouli-magnum opus.

So, when Jr NTR’s Bheem memorises the lines “Don’t call me Memsaab. It’s just Jenny”, thinking it’s probably the full name of Governor Scott Buxton’s niece Jennifer, it’s probably among the most adorable moments in RRR. And when his best friend Rama Raju (Ram Charan) makes him realise that even Jenny is fond of Bheem, fans were left cheering.

Director SS Rajamouli is a master at getting the masala and emotional ingredients right in his movies. One major reason for his latest release RRR is creating mayhem at the box office is due to its on-point casting, which also includes the non-Indian actors who play various British characters. Fans are already piqued to know more about Olivia who grab eyeballs from her electrifying screen presence.

Olivia Morris is an English actor with roots in Kingston upon Thames. She completed her graduation in acting from the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama in 2018 and was trained at National Youth Theatre in 2014. The Cardiff-based actor-model is quite active in theatre and has performed in plays like Macbeth’s adaptation.

The 24-year-old made her screen debut in the music video “London’s Blues” by Ferris & Sylvester in 2018. She’s also voiced for The Seventh Doctor Adventures, an audio play series based on TV show Doctor Who. She’s appeared in an episode of a mini-series 7 Trails in 7 Days too.

The 1997-born is rumoured to be dating Jack Hammett since five years now.

Olivia Morris had posted a note of gratitude on her Instagram handle where she thanked RRR makers, and her co-stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan for believing in her. She wrote, “The day has finally come!! I’d like to thank all the fans from the bottom of my heart for showering our film with their unwavering love and support, even amidst a pandemic, and accepting me with open arms. I’d also like to thank @ssrajamouli for making me a part of Indian Cinema’s Biggest Action Drama. Thank you @alwaysramcharan and @jrntr for making me feel at home and inspiring me to give my best! I’m excited for you all to watch @rrrmovie in a theatre near you and experience the magic of Indian Cinema in all its glory! Eternally grateful.”

Olivia Morris is a surprise package in RRR with many fans claiming that she had a more prominent part than even Alia Bhatt.

Check out how fans reacted to Olivia Morris’ performance in RRR.

RRR might be Olivia Morris’ big screen debut and her first collaboration in India, but the way her portrayal has been received, we can expect to see her doing more work here. But, in the meantime, one can find her playing a series regular character of Alice Mays-Smith in period drama Hotel Portofino that began streaming on BritBox in January this year.

Also read |RRR director SS Rajamouli on how Jr NTR, Ram Charan have grown as actors: ‘They didn’t know how to pick scripts, how films worked before’
Also read |Mythological themes of SS Rajamouli’s RRR: How Jr NTR, Ram Charan film borrows from Ramayan, Mahabharat

Olivia will also play the lead role in the upcoming season of HBO Max series The Head that’ll be set in a container ship. She’ll be seen as Rachel Russo opposite John Lynch’s Arthur Wilde. The Head also stars Richard Sammel, Álvaro Morte, Tomohisa Yamashita and others.

