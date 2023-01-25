RRR actor Olivia Morris ends silence as Naatu Naatu gets Oscar nomination: ‘So grateful to have been a part of this epic film’

Even while RRR and “Naatu Naatu” continued to win big laurels, with the song even bagging a Golden Globe, fans were surprised with actor Olivia Morris‘ apparent silence. The actor played the ‘love interest’ of Jr NTR in the Indian epic. Realising that she hasn’t spoken about the film’s achievement on social media, fans were prompted to call her out. It appears she did get the hint as Olivia took to Instagram to congratulate the team for getting an Oscar nomination.

Sharing a still from the song, the British actor wrote how she’s grateful to have been part of the ‘epic film’. While congratulating them for the Golden Globe and Oscar nomination, she wrote, “Me right now.The Naatu Naatu sequence was by far my favourite thing to work on in RRR and it was only made possible by the incredible @ssrajamouli and #mmkeeravaani. To see Naatu Naatu being nominated for best original song at the Oscar’s and winning at the Golden Globes is such a huge and wonderful thing. So grateful to have been a part of this epic film.” Olivia is clapping in the photo, as she cheers the two actors who put up an amazing in-sync performance.

After RRR hit cinemas last year, Olivia Morris had penned a heartfelt thank you note for the team. Expressing her gratitude, she thanked SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR, as she wrote, “The day has finally come!! I’d like to thank all the fans from the bottom of my heart for showering our film with their unwavering love and support, even amidst a pandemic, and accepting me with open arms. I’d also like to thank @ssrajamouli for making me a part of Indian Cinema’s Biggest Action Drama. Thank you @alwaysramcharan and @jrntr for making me feel at home and inspiring me to give my best! I’m excited for you all to watch @rrrmovie in a theatre near you and experience the magic of Indian Cinema in all its glory! Eternally grateful.”

“Naatu Naatu” will be competing with “Applause” from Tell It Like a Woman, “Hold My Hand” from Top Gun: Maverick, “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and “This Is a Life” from Everything Everywhere All at Once in Best Original Song category.

RRR became a huge hit in the West after the film released on OTT platforms. RRR wasn’t chosen as India’s official entry in the Best International Feature category which shocked its many fans. Pan Nalin’s Chhello Show, which was India’s official contender, did not make it to the top five.