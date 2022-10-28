RRR actor Jr NTR: ‘Dancing is in our flesh and blood’

Actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan went on an extensive promotional drive in Japan for their film RRR, which released in theatres there on October 21.

Besides the larger-than-life canvas, the movie’s song and dance sequences have also caught the attention of audiences worldwide. The song “Nato Nato” and its hook-step have become popular around the world. During a recent interview in Japan, Tarak said that song and dance have a very strong foundation in Indian culture.

“We, Indians, never really complain about dance. We are born with dancing right from the time we come out of our mother’s womb. Dancing is embedded in our flesh and blood. So you won’t often find us complaining about it,” Jr NTR said.

He added, “In order to gain interest in dance, you should learn to love dance first. We have some really greatest dancers and choreographers in the Telugu film industry. One of them is Prabhudheva, who is still called Indian Michael Jackson.”

RRR, meanwhile, continues to receive love in the US. The film recently won the Best International Film award at the 50th Saturn Awards. It was nominated in multiple categories, including Best International Film, Best Action Adventure and Best Director.

In his acceptance speech, RRR director SS Rajamouli said, “I am so glad that our film RRR has won the Saturn Award in the Best International Film category. I thank the jury on behalf of our entire team. We’re super elated. This is also my second Saturn Award. The first one I had got for Baahubali: The Conclusion. I wish I was there in person, but due to my prior commitments related to RRR promotions in Japan, unfortunately I am not able to attend. I would like to congratulate all the other winners. Hope you are having a great time. Have fun, namaste.”

RRR has also been submitted for Oscar nomination in several categories.