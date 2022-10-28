scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 28, 2022

RRR actor Jr NTR: ‘Dancing is in our flesh and blood’

Jr NTR promoted his Telugu blockbuster RRR extensively in Japan. The film hit Japanese screens on October 21.

Jr NTRJr NTR’s RRR has released in Japan. (Photo: PR Handout)

Actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan went on an extensive promotional drive in Japan for their film RRR, which released in theatres there on October 21.

Besides the larger-than-life canvas, the movie’s song and dance sequences have also caught the attention of audiences worldwide. The song “Nato Nato” and its hook-step have become popular around the world. During a recent interview in Japan, Tarak said that song and dance have a very strong foundation in Indian culture.

“We, Indians, never really complain about dance. We are born with dancing right from the time we come out of our mother’s womb. Dancing is embedded in our flesh and blood. So you won’t often find us complaining about it,” Jr NTR said.

He added, “In order to gain interest in dance, you should learn to love dance first. We have some really greatest dancers and choreographers in the Telugu film industry. One of them is Prabhudheva, who is still called Indian Michael Jackson.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Journeys of Clay and Fire’, a ceramic exhibition, brings tra...Premium
‘Journeys of Clay and Fire’, a ceramic exhibition, brings tra...
Karnataka: Banking on probability technique, cops trace police exam cheatsPremium
Karnataka: Banking on probability technique, cops trace police exam cheats
Why bad results for Alphabet and Microsoft is bad news for India’s ...Premium
Why bad results for Alphabet and Microsoft is bad news for India’s ...
In reply to EC on freebies, BJP draws welfare-dole line, Congress-Left ca...Premium
In reply to EC on freebies, BJP draws welfare-dole line, Congress-Left ca...
Also Read |SS Rajamouli retrospective: Simhadri – a story of a fledgling director and actor (Jr NTR), and its obvious inspiration Baasha

RRR, meanwhile, continues to receive love in the US. The film recently won the Best International Film award at the 50th Saturn Awards. It was nominated in multiple categories, including Best International Film, Best Action Adventure and Best Director.

In his acceptance speech, RRR director SS Rajamouli said, “I am so glad that our film RRR has won the Saturn Award in the Best International Film category. I thank the jury on behalf of our entire team. We’re super elated. This is also my second Saturn Award. The first one I had got for Baahubali: The Conclusion. I wish I was there in person, but due to my prior commitments related to RRR promotions in Japan, unfortunately I am not able to attend. I would like to congratulate all the other winners. Hope you are having a great time. Have fun, namaste.”

RRR has also been submitted for Oscar nomination in several categories.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-10-2022 at 05:54:00 pm
Next Story

‘Zombie Angelina Jolie’ reveals her real face after release from Iran jail

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

SUHANA
Suhana Khan rocks in a saree, mom Gauri Khan drapes it for her
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 28: Latest News
Advertisement