Saturday, July 23, 2022

Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo praises RRR, calls it ‘a really powerful story about brotherhood’

Director Joe Russo and Anthony Russo, who are on a three-day trip to India to promote their Netflix movie The Gray Man, spoke and praised the SS Rajamouli directorial movie RRR.

July 23, 2022 12:22:16 pm
Joe Russo praised the film RRR in a recent event. (Photo: Dhanush/Instagram)

Filmmaker Joe Russo is the latest Hollywood celebrity to shower praise on SS Rajamouli-directed RRR, calling the film a “well done epic”. Joe and his brother Anthony Russo, credited for directing blockbusters such as Captain America: Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War and two Avengers films, are currently on a three-day trip to India to promote their Netflix movie The Gray Man.

Joe said he watched RRR after it became available on streaming platform Netflix and found it to be a great story about brotherhood. “It’s big at the moment because of Netflix, RRR was a great movie. I thought it was really a well done epic, (with) nice strong themes, great visuals and a really powerful story about brotherhood,” Joe told PTI at an event.

Released theatrically in March, RRR has made over Rs 1,200 crore at the global box office. The film premiered on Netflix on May 20 and soon became the most popular movie from India on the streamer globally. In recent weeks, an array of Hollywood artistes, including Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson and writer C Robert Cargill, Joe Dante of Gremlins fame, Guardians of the Galaxy films director James Gunn, Dune screenwriter Jon Spaihts and filmmaker Christopher Miller, have lauded the movie for being an extravagant visual spectacle.

Also read |RRR is a potboiler, not a history lesson

Starring actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the film follows the fictional tale of two Indian freedom fighters from the early 20th century. The Russo Brothers were speaking at a session with Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment, which was attended by select media.

The duo’s latest film, The Gray Man, which features Indian actor Dhanush alongside Hollywood stars like Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Rege-Jean Page, made its debut on Netflix on Friday.

During the event, Joe said they are looking forward to collaborating with more Indian talent but currently, their focus is on Dhanush, who is central to their plans for The Gray Man 2. “Dhanush is very important to what comes next for us. We are excited to tell a bigger story in The Gray Man 2,” the filmmaker, who previously collaborated with Indian star Randeep Hooda on Extraction (2020), added. They are also working with actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on the upcoming Amazon series Citadel.

In India, the Russo Brothers have found a dedicated fan base owing to their work on Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films. Recalling one of his most cherished fan moments, Joe said the love they witnessed for Chris Hemsworth’s Thor when Avengers: Infinity War released in 2018 was insane.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Gray Man (@graymannetflix)

“The craziest experience was a lot of these fan videos going around where people were reacting to Infinity War. And there’s a reaction in a theatre to Thor’s arrival in Infinity War, (it) was unlike anything that I have ever seen and you couldn’t hear anything. “So, that’s my most favourite fan reaction. I played it for Chris Hemsworth. It brought tears to his eyes,” he added.

Produced by AGBO, The Gray Man also stars Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Julia Butters, Alfre Woodard and Billy Bob Thornton.

