Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo praises RRR, calls it ‘a really powerful story about brotherhood’

July 23, 2022 12:22:16 pm
Filmmaker Joe Russo is the latest Hollywood celebrity to shower praise on SS Rajamouli-directed RRR, calling the film a “well done epic”. Joe and his brother Anthony Russo, credited for directing blockbusters such as Captain America: Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War and two Avengers films, are currently on a three-day trip to India to promote their Netflix movie The Gray Man.
Joe said he watched RRR after it became available on streaming platform Netflix and found it to be a great story about brotherhood. “It’s big at the moment because of Netflix, RRR was a great movie. I thought it was really a well done epic, (with) nice strong themes, great visuals and a really powerful story about brotherhood,” Joe told PTI at an event.
Released theatrically in March, RRR has made over Rs 1,200 crore at the global box office. The film premiered on Netflix on May 20 and soon became the most popular movie from India on the streamer globally. In recent weeks, an array of Hollywood artistes, including Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson and writer C Robert Cargill, Joe Dante of Gremlins fame, Guardians of the Galaxy films director James Gunn, Dune screenwriter Jon Spaihts and filmmaker Christopher Miller, have lauded the movie for being an extravagant visual spectacle.
Starring actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the film follows the fictional tale of two Indian freedom fighters from the early 20th century. The Russo Brothers were speaking at a session with Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment, which was attended by select media.
The duo’s latest film, The Gray Man, which features Indian actor Dhanush alongside Hollywood stars like Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Rege-Jean Page, made its debut on Netflix on Friday.
During the event, Joe said they are looking forward to collaborating with more Indian talent but currently, their focus is on Dhanush, who is central to their plans for The Gray Man 2. “Dhanush is very important to what comes next for us. We are excited to tell a bigger story in The Gray Man 2,” the filmmaker, who previously collaborated with Indian star Randeep Hooda on Extraction (2020), added. They are also working with actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas on the upcoming Amazon series Citadel.
In India, the Russo Brothers have found a dedicated fan base owing to their work on Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films. Recalling one of his most cherished fan moments, Joe said the love they witnessed for Chris Hemsworth’s Thor when Avengers: Infinity War released in 2018 was insane.
View this post on Instagram
“The craziest experience was a lot of these fan videos going around where people were reacting to Infinity War. And there’s a reaction in a theatre to Thor’s arrival in Infinity War, (it) was unlike anything that I have ever seen and you couldn’t hear anything. “So, that’s my most favourite fan reaction. I played it for Chris Hemsworth. It brought tears to his eyes,” he added.
Subscriber Only Stories
Produced by AGBO, The Gray Man also stars Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Julia Butters, Alfre Woodard and Billy Bob Thornton.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Why class based regiments have survived test of time in Indian ArmyPremium
Why Goa has tightened law on changing one's name, surnamePremium
Wrist assured, Pant & Yadav will ensure Kohli, Sharma won't be missed
Leher Kala writes: Lalit, Sushmita and usPremium
Latest News
Rare case of polio prompts alarm and an urgent investigation in New York
Hyderabad: Regulakunta lake gasps for life as alarming levels of contamination go unchecked
Hong Kong book fair kicks off with fewer political books
MHT-CET 2022 revised exam schedule, hall ticket release dates announced
Ghaziabad cops bust interstate gang for stealing over 300 vehicles, 4 arrested
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez celebrate their honeymoon in Paris, share a passionate kiss on a park bench. See pictures
India adds 21,411 COVID-19 cases, 67 deaths
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power trailer promises a visual extravaganza, teases return of a familiar threat. Watch here
Mohammed Siraj and other India bowlers’ confidence will increase after successful defence in tight finish, says Yuzvendra Chahal
Guinness alert: In a first, UK woman with Down syndrome aces sprint triathlon
Norman was trying to prove he was no choker and make his Japanese mother proud. James was trying to prove he can run fast even after Graves disease and death of his mother.
Kerala: Man sentenced to 20-year jail term for sexually assaulting minor girl