Friday, June 03, 2022
RRR a big hit at #encoRRRe, US fans call bromance between Ram Charan-Jr NTR ‘heartwarmingly gay’

RRR garnered positive reviews from #encoRRRe screening held earlier this week. However, it also elicited some unexpected reactions as many in the audience seem to have been convinced that the characters of Ram and Bheem, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively, were gay partners. 

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: June 3, 2022 2:57:11 pm
RRR movieJr NTR and Ram Charan on the sets of RRR. (Photo: PR Handout)

Director SS Rajamouli’s latest blockbuster RRR had a special screening in the US earlier this week. The event called #encoRRRe was organised by a handful of cinema lovers, who thought the film wasn’t allowed to stay in theatres for a longer period of time. The screening was marketed as the “last chance” to watch the spectacle on the big screen, even as the movie was made available for streaming on Netflix last month. 

And it seems #encoRRRe was a hit. The movie was screened to a sold-out crowd and all those who attended the screening have unanimously enjoyed Rajamouli’s fictional take on India’s independence struggle. The film garnered positive reviews from the show. However, it also elicited some unexpected reactions as many in the audience seem to have been convinced that the characters of Ram and Bheem, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively, were gay partners. 

“Jaw-dropping action, yes. Adventure, yes. Revenge, yes. But why did none of you tell me #RRRMovie was so heartwarmingly gay?? (sic),” wrote a Twitter user. 

Another Twitter user posted, “Kick off pride month by watching the indian period gay romance action drama RRR on Netflix now.” 

“Gays: RRR (on Netflix) is fun, camp and full of hot guys. It’s ABSOLUTELY missing a kiss between the 2 leads, but still…,” tweeted another fan of the movie. 

RRR follows the friendship between Ram and Bheem, whose characters were modelled on the Telugu tribal leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The movie was a fully fictional spectacle set against the backdrop of the British Raj. It is 1920, the British are ruling India with an iron fist. But, two individuals, with superhuman capabilities, infiltrate their fort and wreak havoc. 

RRR was released to an earth-shattering response in India. And it became the second consecutive film of SS Rajamouli to earn Rs 1000 crore globally. 

