Ram Charan locks his next with Buchi Babu Sana

Actor Ram Charan on Monday announced that he will team up with director Buchi Babu Sana of Uppena fame. He revealed the news on his Twitter handle with a poster.

“Excited about this!! Looking forward to working with @BuchiBabuSana & the entire team,” wrote the RRR star while sharing the poster.

Venkata Satish Kilaru will bankroll this yet-to-be-titled film for Vriddhi Cinemas in association with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings.

Ram Charan was supposed to collaborate with director Gowtham Tinnanuri for UV Creations after RC15. However, speculations are rife that the said project got shelved due to unknown reasons. Meanwhile, director Buchi Babu Sana was set to direct Jr NTR in his second directorial. But due to prior commitments with Koratala Siva and Prashanth Neel, Tarak couldn’t take up the project. So, Buchi Babu approached Charan with the same sports drama and locked the deal. The complete details of Charan-Buchi Babu’s project will be announced soon.

On the work front, Ram Charan is presently busy shooting a song with Kiara Advani in New Zealand for RC15.