Roar of RRR: SS Rajamouli promises to outdo Baahubali success, confirms October release for Ram Charan-Jr NTR film

Director SS Rajamouli on Thursday released a behind-the-scenes video of his upcoming magnum opus RRR. At little over a minute, the montage video gives us a glimpse of the scale and scope of the big-ticket period drama. From Rajamouli directing British actor Olivia Morris, Hollywood actor Ray Stevenson and Irish actor Alison Doody, to staging spectacular action set pieces, Rajamouli seems to have pulled no punches to make sure he outdoes the success of his previous film, Baahubali: The Conclusion, with this Jr NTR-Ram Charan film. It also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in important roles.

It seemed a bit difficult for the filmmakers to stick to their original plans owing to the further delay in production caused by the devastating second wave of the coronavirus. However, the RRR promo has confirmed that the filmmakers have no plans to change the release date from October 13.

RRR is one of the spectacular films that is expected to jump-start the box office business in India, which has suffered a massive loss since the outbreak of the Covid-19.

“We never thought about doing that, we were willing to wait for cinemas. We have a ray of hope, we know people will come back to watch films. India lives on movies. We take them very seriously as audiences. RRR is one such movie,” Jr NTR had said earlier while talking about the possibility of a direct-to-stream release.

The production and the post-production of RRR are going on simultaneously. The filmmakers resumed shooting in July this year after the restrictions on the film shooting were relaxed. The filming is expected to go on till mid-August. The director will shoot the scenes with Alia Bhatt and Ram Charan during this schedule.

RRR is a fictional story based on the struggles of Telugu tribal leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem under the colonial rule of British. While Ram Charan will be seen in the role of Sitarama, Jr NTR essays Komaram in RRR.