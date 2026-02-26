Rashmika Mandanna’s debut director Rishab Shetty walks away when asked about her wedding to Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur on Thursday morning, February 26, surrounded by close friends and family. While the wedding has captured nationwide attention, filmmaker-actor Rishab Shetty, who directed Rashmika’s debut Kannada film Kirik Party, chose not to comment when asked about the marriage.

Rishab Shetty declines to respond

Rishab was attending the concluding day of Sri Raghavendra Guruvaibhavotsava at Mantralayam following the launch of his upcoming film Jai Hanuman, directed by Prashanth Varma. During his interaction with the media, he spoke about his visit, his darshan, and his upcoming project.

During the event .when a reporter asked, “Sir, now Rashmika Mandanna is getting married. Did you get an invitation?” Rishab, who had been answering questions patiently until then, smiled, said “Thank you,” and walked away.