Rashmika Mandanna’s debut director Rishab Shetty walks away when asked about her wedding to Vijay Deverakonda
Rishab Shetty chose not to comment when asked about Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding to Vijay Deverakonda, smiling and walking away.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur on Thursday morning, February 26, surrounded by close friends and family. While the wedding has captured nationwide attention, filmmaker-actor Rishab Shetty, who directed Rashmika’s debut Kannada film Kirik Party, chose not to comment when asked about the marriage.
Rishab Shetty declines to respond
Rishab was attending the concluding day of Sri Raghavendra Guruvaibhavotsava at Mantralayam following the launch of his upcoming film Jai Hanuman, directed by Prashanth Varma. During his interaction with the media, he spoke about his visit, his darshan, and his upcoming project.
During the event .when a reporter asked, “Sir, now Rashmika Mandanna is getting married. Did you get an invitation?” Rishab, who had been answering questions patiently until then, smiled, said “Thank you,” and walked away.
Rashmika and Rishab’s past tensions
Rashmika’s wedding has also brought renewed attention to her past engagement with Rakshit Shetty. The two got engaged in 2017 when she was 21, but called it off in 2018 after starring together in Kirik Party.
In 2023, Rashmika referred to Rakshit’s banner Paramvah Studios as a “so-called production house” while speaking about her debut. The remark appeared to spark a reaction from Rishab, who later said he preferred working with newcomers rather than “these types of actresses,” making air quotes while speaking.
Pramod Shetty on Rashmika-Vijay’s wedding
Recently, actor Pramod Shetty, another Kirik Party associate and friend of Rakshit, was also asked about Rashmika’s wedding. He responded, “I haven’t received Rashmika’s wedding invitation yet. If I get it, I’ll go. We know she won’t invite us, nothing new. As for Rakshit Shetty, he’s not a kid eating chocolate and sitting around feeling guilty about it.”
His remarks drew criticism from Rashmika’s fans, who called them “cheap.”
When Rakshit said he is in touch with Rashmika
In 2023, Rakshit addressed their equation while promoting Sapta Sagaradaache Ello: Side B, saying that the two remained in touch.
“Yes, Rashmika and I are still in touch. She had a big dream in the world of cinema. Accordingly, she is moving towards that dream. She has the will to achieve the task she set out to do. We should pat her on the back for her achievement,” he said.
Over the years, Rashmika has also faced backlash from some sections of Kannada audiences. When Rishab’s Kantara became a massive success in 2022, she stated in an interview that she had not yet watched the film, which triggered criticism before she later clarified her stance.
Vijay and Rashmika’s wedding
Vijay and Rashmika arrived in Udaipur earlier this week after announcing their wedding plans. They wrote, “With so much love, you gave us a name… today, we name our coming together in your honour. ‘The Wedding of VIROSH’.”
Their pre-wedding festivities began with the ‘Virosh Premier League’ and poolside games on Tuesday, followed by a sangeet. The haldi and mehendi ceremonies were held on Wednesday.
The wedding ceremony reportedly commenced at 8 AM on Thursday, with the couple exchanging vows at 10:10 AM. The couple is now expected to take part in traditional Kodava rituals at 4 pm, honouring Rashmika’s cultural roots.
Among those in attendance were Tharun Bhascker, Rahul Ravindran, Eesha Rebba, Ashika Ranganath, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Shravya Varma.
