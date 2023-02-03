Ripped Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares January photo-dump, shares heartfelt message tagging Rahul Ravindran: ‘You’ve seen far worse days’

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram to share a photo-dump capturing how she spent the month of January. Samantha had an eventful start to 2023, and was recently confirmed as the female lead in the Indian offshoot of Prime Video’s Citadel.

In fact, several of the pictures that she shared on social media revolve around her casting in the series. While she’d been rumoured to be a part of the series for months, she was officially confirmed as having joined the project only a few days ago. The first picture in her post showed her at a table read with her co-star, Varun Dhawan, and the show’s creators, Raj and DK. The second photo showed Samantha lounging in bed, while another photo showed her posing in a saree.

Fans also got a glimpse of her in character for the Citadel spinoff, and got a look at how drastically her appearance has changed. A gym picture showed a completely ripped Samantha, flexing her muscles in front of a mirror. Samantha concluded her post with a message, and tagged her friend, actor Rahul Ravindran. It appears to be a note from him, addressed to her. Samantha has been battling an autoimmune illness for the past several months, and she spoke publicly about it for the first time last year.

She wrote, “Take a deep breath papa. I promise you it’s gonna be ok soon. You’ve seen far worse days in these 7-8 months and you got through them. Never forget that. And remember how you got through them. You stopped thinking, you distracted yourself, you put one foot in front of the other and walked… you got the job done. It’s incredible how you did it. I am so frikkin proud of how you kept doing it. And you should be proud of yourself too. You’re strong. Play Octordle.”

While she didn’t specify what she was talking about, Samantha has been interacting with both Rahul and his wife, Chinmayi Sripada, on social media recently. Rahul took to Twitter to congratulate Samantha on the Citadel announcement, and wrote, “Vividly remember how her journey started… to now seeing the Russo brothers welcoming her onboard their project. Not even going to attempt to put this feeling in words. So proud. 🙌🏽🙌🏽.” Samantha replied, “And through all of it ,I am truly lucky to have you as a friend @23_rahulr.” In October, Samantha has spoken about

Citadel is a futuristic spy series executive produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. Alongside the Indian offshoot, Prime Video is also producing an Italian spinoff.