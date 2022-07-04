scorecardresearch
Monday, July 04, 2022
Resul Pookutty calls RRR ‘gay love story’, Alia Bhatt’s character a ‘prop’: ‘No offense meant’

Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty came under fire for his comments on SS Rajamouli's RRR.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
July 4, 2022 8:24:17 pm
rrr box officeRam Charan and Jr NTR in RRR. (Photo: DVV Entertainment)

Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty on Monday courted controversy by making certain observations about director SS Rajamouli’s latest blockbuster RRR. Reacting to a Twitter user calling RRR ‘garbage’, Resul said the movie is ‘a gay lover story’. And in another tweet, he ridiculed Alia Bhatt’s character in RRR. “and @aliaa08 is a prop in that film,” he tweeted.

After coming under fire for his comments, Pookutty sort of disowned his tweets by suggesting they were not his actual opinion about the movie. “Yes I merely quoted something that was already in the public domain… no offense meant…,” he tweeted.

Also Read |Bollywood box office report 2022: RRR and KGF 2 reigned as big stars bombed

It’s noteworthy that the bromance between the characters of Jr NTR and Ram Charan in RRR was perceived as a ‘gay romance’ by a section of the international audience in the past. At that point, the funny take on the friendship between Ram and Bheem was received in good spirit. However, Resul Pookutty’s comments have seemed to have rubbed many in the wrong way.

RRR follows the rebellion of two tribal leaders against the British Raj. The film is inspired by Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

After its release, RRR went on to earn more than Rs 1000 crore globally. It became SS Rajamouli’s second consecutive movie to achieve this feat. And it also garnered rave reviews from critics and the audience alike.

