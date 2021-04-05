Republic teaser: Sai Dharam Tej promises a gripping actioner that questions ruling elite

The teaser for Sai Dharam Tej-starrer Republic is out, and it was unveiled by Pushpa director Sukumar. Also starring Aishwarya Rajesh, Ramya Krishna, and Jagapathi Babu in other pivotal roles, this Deva Katta directorial presents Dharam Tej as a character named Abhi, who is an IAS officer.

Calling his first collaboration with Deva Katta as “an honest attempt,” Sai Dharam Tej took to his social media handles to share the Republic teaser and wrote, “An honest attempt from our team. A very refreshing change for me. Thank you for making this possible @DevaKatta.”

Judging by the teaser, it looks like Republic is going to be a critical take on the Indian political system. The 54-second teaser is filled with powerful dialogues penned by Deva Katta, about how the ruling powers are making civil servants their slaves. It also touche upon how feudalism is very much alive in the constitutional systems. Even though the whole teaser hints at the clash between a politician and a civil servant, the reasons behind it aren’t revealed.

Sai Dharam Tej’s new avatar and his characterization also make the teaser worth a watch. It is going to be a refreshing one, not only for him, for the audience as well, as he is moving beyond his romantic hero image. Overall, the Republic teaser promises a gripping actioner that questions the ruling system and procedures of India.



Produced by J Bhagavan and J Pulla Rao under the JB Entertainments banner, Republic features music by Manisharma. The film is due in cinema halls on June 4.