Pawan Kalyan’s ex-wife Renu Desai shares cryptic note after his separation from Anna Lezhneva

Hours after actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan announced his separation from his third wife Anna Lezhneva, his ex-wife, actor Renu Desai, shared a cryptic note on social media. Her post spoke about being compassionate and treating people with dignity. While Renu did not mention Pawan or directly connect her post to his separation announcement, the timing of her message has caught attention.

Sharing the note on Instagram, Renu wrote, “It is not morally right to criticise someone further when they are already going through a difficult time. It is inhuman to kick someone who is already down! No matter what their status is, we must never forget that they are human beings too — someone’s child, someone’s parent or someone’s sibling.”

She further wrote, “Please don’t throw stones at other peoples houses when we ourselves live in imperfect glass houses! We are all humans and empathy and kindness are the first fundamental requirements to be called a human!”

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The actor concluded, “Just because I wrote these words don’t start your stupid speculations because I sincerely believe that as a society we can do better. And NO, I haven’t gotten any paytm to be kind and sensible. It’s just the way I perceive things with a functioning prefrontal cortex.”

Renu Desai’s note coincided with Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhneva announcing their decision to part ways after 13 years of marriage. In a joint statement, the former couple said they had decided to separate with mutual understanding and respect. The note read: “After sharing a significant part of our lives together, we have decided to part ways with mutual understanding and respect. Though our marriage has come to an end, we remain good friends and devoted parents to our wonderful children. Their happiness and well-being will always be our shared priority. During this personal transition, we seek your understanding, kindness and respect for our privacy. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has stood by us throughout this journey.”

Following the news about their separation, Anna deactivated her Instagram account.

Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhneva first met on the set of his film Teen Maar (2011), and married in September 2013. The duo has two children together – a daughter, and a son.

Story continues below this ad

Also Read: Pawan Kalyan, Anna Lezhneva part ways: When Pawan opened up about marrying thrice

How did Pawan Kalyan’s marriage with Renu Desai end?

Renu Desai was Pawan Kalyan’s second wife. The two first met while working together on the 2000 Telugu film Badri, in which Renu made her acting debut opposite Pawan. They eventually began dating and tied the knot in January 2009. The couple has two children together, son Akira Nandan and daughter Aadya.

However, their marriage ended in divorce in 2012. Publicly, none of them gave a definitive reason for their separation but Pawan had previously spoken about it during his appearance on Nandamuri Balakrishna’s talk show Unstoppable with NBK in 2023. Pawan said, “It didn’t work out for me with one person, I had to marry another. Also, it didn’t happen out of desire or infatuation, they just happened. It only involves pain.”

Story continues below this ad

Renu, meanwhile, has previously spoken about the public scrutiny she continues to face over her marriage with Pawan Kalyan. Despite being separated for over a decade, she often finds herself being discussed in connection with Pawan’s personal life. In a recent interview with Visual Talks Podcast, she even compared her experience of being constantly linked to her former husband to “Lord Ram’s 14-year exile,” asking when she would finally be able to move beyond that association.