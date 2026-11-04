Renu Desai on raising Akira, Aadya after divorce with Pawan Kalyan: ‘I am constantly judged’

Actress and filmmaker Renu Desai has spoken about the scrutiny she faces as a single mother, raising two children who carry one of the most prominent surnames in Telugu cinema. In a recent interview, she said that her parenting is constantly judged but rarely appreciated.

Speaking to Visual Talks, Renu Desai, who was married to actor and current Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan from 2009 to 2012, spoke candidly about the pressure of raising their son Akira and daughter Aadya largely on her own, and the reality that in India, when children from high-profile families make mistakes, it is the mother who bears the blame.

“Unfortunately, in our country, if kids mess up, it’s always the mother who gets blamed for not raising them right,” Renu Desai said. “Today, Aadya and Akira are good and well-behaved, but no one appreciates that. If something goes wrong, and if they have a bad habit, it’s all on me, that the mother didn’t raise them properly. She’s at fault in how she raised them.”

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Also Read: Pawan Kalyan’s ex-wife Renu Desai says she wants to remarry, but not before her daughter turns 18: ‘I still have trauma from my past’

She said she has tried, from when the children were young, to instill values, honesty and proper decorum in them. “I’ve tried from when they were young, to the best of my ability, teaching values, honesty, and proper behaviour,” she said.

How Renu Desai and Pawan Kalyan met

Renu Desai and Pawan Kalyan’s story began on the sets of Puri Jagannadh’s Badri, a Telugu action comedy that became a super hit and established Pawan Kalyan as a major star. Renu Desai, who was born in Pune in December 1981 to a Maharashtrian-Gujarati family, played the character Vennela in the film opposite Pawan Kalyan and Amisha Patel. The two fell in love during the making of Badri.

The couple went on to work together in Johnny, a film written and directed by Pawan Kalyan himself, in which Renu Desai played the character Geethanjali. She also served as the film’s production designer and stylist, a dual role she has described as one of the most demanding periods of her career. In the Visual Talks podcast, she revealed she was cast in Johnny just one week before the film began shooting, after she had auditioned 40-45 other actresses for the part and none were selected.

Story continues below this ad

After Johnny, Renu Desai stepped away from acting and focused on behind-the-scenes work, serving as Pawan Kalyan’s personal stylist and costume coordinator. The couple married on January 28, 2009, in an Arya Samaj ceremony at Pawan Kalyan’s residence.

However, the marriage was short-lived. They filed for divorce in 2011, and it was finalised in 2012. Renu Desai has previously said that she did not initiate the separation. “He was the one who left me and remarried, not the other way around,” she said in an earlier interview.