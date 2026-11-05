Renu Desai on hate after divorce with Pawan Kalyan: ‘Even Lord Ram was in exile only for 14 years’

Actress and filmmaker Renu Desai has said that 14 years after her divorce from actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, she is still unable to escape being defined as his ex-wife, comparing her situation to the exile of Lord Ram and asking when it will end.

Speaking on the Visual Talks podcast, Renu Desai addressed the persistent public perception that she exists only in relation to Pawan Kalyan and pushed back against the idea that she was nobody before or after their marriage. She said Telugu audiences treat her as though her life began when she arrived in Hyderabad for the Pawan Kalyan-starrer Badri and that nothing she did before or since registers with them.

“For Telugu people, here’s something about my life. I was born only in June 1999, when I came for Badri. Before that, I didn’t really have a life. That’s how people do it,” she said. “It’s been 14 years. Even Lord Ram was in exile, but for only 14 years. When will my exile end?”

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She said the same erasure applies to everything she has done since the divorce was finalised in 2012. “We divorced back in 2012, right? After 2012, I produced a Marathi movie that was a super hit. Then I wrote, produced, and directed another movie. I did a dance show, wrote poetry, now I’m doing films. If I’m nobody, why would anyone call me?” she said.

Renu Desai said every public action she takes, whether professional or personal, gets filtered through her connection to Pawan Kalyan. She said the abuse she receives on social media is often vicious and personal, with commenters telling her that her life has no value without Pawan Kalyan. “People are scolding me, saying I’ll save a dog. They call it a waste in Telugu. She should have nothing to live for without him,” Renu Desai said.

Pawan Kalyan and Renu Desai, who married in 2009 and divorced in 2012 Pawan Kalyan and Renu Desai, who married in 2009 and divorced in 2012

The cumulative effect of 14 years of being publicly reduced to a marriage that ended over a decade ago, while simultaneously managing her career, a real estate business, her children and constant online scrutiny, has taken its toll. “I’ve got so many issues, so much pain,” she said. However, with time, she has learnt to take it in their stride.

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Who is Renu Desai?

Renu Desai is an actress, filmmaker, stylist and animal welfare activist. Before entering Telugu cinema, she was a model in Mumbai, competed in Femina Miss India, appeared in over 30 advertisements and featured in the music video Breathless. She appeared in two Telugu films, Badri (2000) and Johnny (2003), both opposite Pawan Kalyan. She was also the production designer on Johnny, which she says was the first sync-sound production and the first to have a dedicated production designer in Telugu cinema. After her divorce in 2012, she produced and directed a Marathi film, served as a judge on Drama Juniors for Zee Telugu, acted in Tiger Nageswara Rao (2023), wrote poetry and shot a Telugu film titled Kashi Majili for ETV. She runs an animal rescue NGO that provides free treatment for stray dogs and cats.

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Pawan Kalyan is currently the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and the president of the Jana Sena Party. He married actress Anna Lezhneva in 2013 after his divorce from Desai. While he has a son with Anna, Renu Desai and Pawan Kalyan have two children: son Akira and daughter Aadya.