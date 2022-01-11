Renu Desai, Akira Nandan recovering from Covid-19

Actor-producer Renu Desai and her son Akira Nandan had tested positive for Covid-19 and are currently recovering. The Johnny star on Tuesday took to her Instagram handle to reveal the news.

In her statement shared on Instagram, Renu wrote, “Hello… In spite of sitting at home most of the time and sitting at home for new year, Akira and I tested positive with symptoms few days ago. We both are recovering now and I request all of you to please take this 3rd wave seriously. Wear your masks and be careful as much as possible. I had both my vaccines last year and was going to give Akira his now. But he tested positive before that.”

Renu Desai is the former wife of actor-politician Pawan Kalyan and the couple together have two children Akira and Aadhya.

Recently, Tollywood celebrities Mahesh Babu, Thaman, and Lakshmi Manchu also tested positive for coronavirus.