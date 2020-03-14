Release of Nani starrer V delayed due to coronavirus outbreak

V, which stars Nani and Sudheer Babu in the lead, was previously set to hit the screens on March 25. V, which stars Nani and Sudheer Babu in the lead, was previously set to hit the screens on March 25.

Starring Nani and Sudheer Babu, the release of V has been postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Nani took to Twitter and shared, “Let’s kill the #coronavirus in March, Let’s celebrate ugadi in April, #V will wait”

Previously scheduled to hit the screens on March 25, the makers added that they were concerned about the health and safety of the public. The makers shared, “V – The Movie has been a very exciting journey for all of us. From the conception to the execution, we have had a great time and were really looking forward to bringing this labour of love to you. However, the recent outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID – 19) has made us think about our responsibility to keep the health and safety of the public in mind.”

Though the makers haven’t mentioned the new relese date, they mentioned that they were eyeing an April 2020 release. “We have decided to postpone the film at the moment with the intention of releasing the movie in the month of April 2020. Until then, let the excitement continue, and we promise you it will be worth the wait. Keep yourself safe meanwhile.”

V is all set to be a landmark film for actor Nani as it marks his 25th film as an actor. He is also playing a negative role for the first time. Directed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti, the film also stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Nivetha Thomas as the female leads. Nassar, Jagapathi Babu and Vennela Kishore form the rest of the supporting cast.

