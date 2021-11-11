Ravi Teja’s Khiladi gets a release date

Ravi Teja-starrer Khiladi is all set to be released in theatres on February 11. The makers of the movie announced its release date on social media with a new poster. Sharing the poster, director Ramesh Varma wrote on Twitter, “Revealing the Release date for y’ll! Mass Maharaja Arriving as #Khiladi on Feb 11th 2022.”

Ravi Teja also took to his social media handles and wrote, “See you in cinemas #Khiladi February 11th, 2022.”

Bankrolled by Satyanarayana Koneru, Khiladi also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Dimple Hayathi, Arjun, Unni Mukundan, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Nikitin Dheer, Thakur Anoop Singh, Vennela Kishore, Rao Ramesh, Mukesh Rishi, Sachin Khedekar and Murali Sharma.

Meanwhile, Ravi Teja has several films in the pipeline. Presently, he is shooting Rama Rao on Duty and Dhamaka. He also has Tiger Nageswara Rao and Ravanasura in his kitty.