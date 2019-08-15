Regina Cassandra: Evaru’s plot revolves around my character

Actor Regina Cassandra will next be seen in Evaru, an intense investigative thriller. The movie, which marks Venkat Ramji’s directorial debut, also stars Adivi Sesh in a pivotal role. The 28-year-old star interacted with media ahead of the film’s release.

Here are excerpts from the group interview:

How did the script of Evaru come to you?

Producer PVP sir told me to listen to the script and also revealed the details of the main cast and crew. I liked the character of Sameera instantly. During the shoot, Ramji told me the character was written keeping me in mind, which made me truly happy. I felt like this is the most intense character I have ever played in my career.

Tell us about your character in the film.

Sameera is a socialite and she is the wife of a CEO. She has worked really hard to become what she is today. However, one incident changes her life. The entire plot revolves around my character.

Going by the trailer, Evaru looks similar to Taapsee’s Badla. What would you say?

The whole team of Evaru would like to leave it to the audience to decide. You should tell us about the similarities after watching the film.

Do you think playing Sameera’s character will enhance your career?

Till date, I have not done any film thinking about how it will upgrade my career. I wanted to play Sameera in a particular way and director Ramji gave me that liberty. If it is going to elevate my career in any way, that is only a plus. Otherwise, my only aim is to know whether I played my characters well or not.

Why you are not seen in big projects?

I don’t know what went wrong or what is going right. I have been here for seven years and if a big film has not come my way, there is a reason. When I came to the industry in 2011, I didn’t understand what the film industry is. I followed certain rules that people fed me but soon I realised I will have to do everything on my own. I did not have anyone from my family in the industry. So, it did take time for me to understand the work here. But, me being me, I have always been an unpredictable person and I have always done something that I always wanted to do.

Tell us about your experience with Adivi Sesh.

Adivi Sesh is an amazing actor. This film genre belongs to him. Our characters in the film are like cat and mouse. That’s the relationship we share in Evaru. And off-camera, we share a good camaraderie.

You are sharing the screen with Rana Daggubati in 1945. Tell us more about that.

We have shot for it. But I am not sure if the film is going to see the light of the day. I heard that the makers have some production problems. I hope it comes out because it’s a beautiful story.

What are your upcoming projects?

I am doing two Tamil films. One is Party and the second one is called Kasada Thapara. There is one more project but I have to wait till an official announcement.